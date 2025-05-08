Vir Biotechnology Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Initiated Phase 3 registrational ECLIPSE program in chronic hepatitis delta with first patient enrolled in Q1 2025; Program received U.S. FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track designations and EMA PRIME and Orphan Drug designations

- Dose escalation continues for PRO-XTEN™ dual-masked T-cell engagers VIR-5818 (HER2) and VIR-5500 (PSMA)

- On track to initiate a Phase 1 study of VIR-5525, the PRO-XTEN™ dual-masked EGFR-targeting T-cell engager, in the second quarter of 2025

- 24-week post-treatment data from Phase 2 MARCH study in chronic hepatitis B to be presented at EASL on May 9; Further development requires partner

- Strong financial position with approximately $1.0 billion in cash and investments providing runway into mid-2027

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“The first quarter of 2025 marked significant progress in our mission of powering the immune system to transform lives," said Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Vir Biotechnology. "We successfully dosed the first patient in our ECLIPSE Phase 3 registrational program for hepatitis delta, a devastating disease with no FDA-approved treatment in the U.S. In our oncology portfolio, we are continuing dose escalation in our VIR-5818 HER2-targeting and VIR-5500 PSMA-targeting T-cell engager programs and preparing to initiate a Phase 1 study of our EGFR-targeting T-cell engager, VIR-5525, this quarter. We remain confident in our ability to deliver potentially transformative medicines for patients with significant unmet needs.”

Pipeline Programs

Chronic Hepatitis Delta (CHD)

ECLIPSE 1, the first Phase 3 trial of the Company’s registrational program in CHD, enrolled its first patient in March 2025 and is progressing as planned. The clinical trial will assess the efficacy and safety of tobevibart and elebsiran compared to deferred treatment in regions such as the U.S. where bulevirtide is not available or other regions where its access is limited.

The Company is advancing plans for the initiation of ECLIPSE 2, a Phase 3 trial that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of switching to tobevibart and elebsiran in people with CHD who have not achieved viral suppression with bulevirtide therapy.

The Company plans to share Phase 2 SOLSTICE subgroup analysis data in CHD in a poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2025. The poster was selected by EASL to be highlighted during the poster tour on May 8, 2025.

Tobevibart and elebsiran combination therapy is supported by multiple U.S. and EU regulatory designations, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designation, U.S. FDA Fast Track designation, European Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation and European Orphan Drug designation, signifying the significant unmet need in CHD.

Solid Tumors

VIR-5818, the only dual-masked HER2-targeting T-cell engager (TCE) in clinical trials, continues to advance through dose escalation as a monotherapy, and in combination with pembrolizumab, in multiple tumor types, including metastatic breast cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer. In early Phase 1 data reported in January 2025, VIR-5818 showed tumor shrinkage across various tumor types in 50% (10/20) of participants receiving doses ≥400 µg/kg, with confirmed partial responses in 33% (2/6) of participants with HER2-positive colorectal cancer (CRC).

VIR-5500, the only dual-masked PSMA-targeting TCE in clinical trials, continues to advance through dose escalation aiming to further optimize dosing and efficacy. In early Phase 1 data reported in January 2025, VIR-5500 showed PSA reductions in 100% (12/12) of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients after an initial dose ≥120 µg/kg. PSA 50 response was confirmed in 58% (7/12) of participants.

Early Phase 1 data for VIR-5818 and VIR-5500 reported in January 2025 showed promising safety profiles for both clinical candidates, with maximum tolerated dose (MTD) not yet reached, no dose-limiting cytokine release syndrome (CRS) observed and no CRS greater than grade 2 reported.

Initial clinical data demonstrate the PRO-XTEN™ masking technology’s potential to minimize systemic toxicity while enabling selective killing of cancer cells in the tumor microenvironment, minimizing CRS and expanding the therapeutic index compared to traditional therapeutic approaches.

The Company plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of VIR-5525, its PRO-XTEN™ dual-masked EGFR-targeting TCE, in the second quarter of 2025, to evaluate its potential across a number of solid tumor indications.

Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB)

The Company will present functional cure data from the 24-week follow-up of the MARCH Part B Phase 2 clinical study evaluating combinations of tobevibart and elebsiran, alone, or in combination with pegylated interferon alfa (PEG-IFNα) at the EASL Congress 2025 on May 9, 2025.

Future advancement in CHB by the Company will be contingent on securing a worldwide development and commercialization partner1.

1 Outside China Territory (People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau)

Preclinical Pipeline Candidates

The Company continues to progress multiple undisclosed PRO-XTEN™ dual-masked TCEs against clinically validated targets with potential applications across a number of solid tumors. These preclinical candidates integrate the PRO-XTEN™ masking technology with novel TCEs discovered and engineered using Vir Biotechnology’s antibody discovery platform and the Company’s proprietary dAIsY™ ( d ata AI s tructure and antibod y ) AI engine.

ata tructure and antibod ) AI engine. The Company has advanced a broadly neutralizing antibody to development candidate status in its HIV cure program in collaboration with the Gates Foundation.

Corporate Update

In January 2025, the Company announced positive initial Phase 1 dose escalation data for two of its PRO-XTEN™ dual-masked TCEs.

During the quarter, Vir Biotechnology and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Alnylam) amended and restated their collaboration agreement, with Alnylam electing not to opt-in to its profit-sharing option for elebsiran in CHB and CHD indications. The amended agreement provides the Company with the flexibility to pursue commercialization partners in markets outside the U.S.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.02 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, representing a decrease of approximately $75.6 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Revenues: Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.0 million compared to $56.4 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to $51.7 million of deferred revenue recognized during the first quarter of 2024 when GSK’s rights to select up to two additional non-influenza target pathogens under the 2021 GSK Agreement expired on March 25, 2024.

Cost of Revenue: The change in cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 was nominal.

Research and Development Expenses (R&D): R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $118.6 million, which included $7.0 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared to $100.1 million for the same period in 2024, which included $13.6 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The increase was primarily driven by a $30.0 million expense to Alnylam and initiation of the ECLIPSE Phase 3 registrational program, partially offset by lower headcount, deprioritized programs and the closing of the Company’s St. Louis, Missouri and Portland, Oregon sites.

The Company is solely responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialization activities associated with elebsiran after the amendment and restatement of the Company's agreement with Alnylam.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A): SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $23.9 million, which included $7.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared to $36.3 million for the same period in 2024, which included $10.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The decrease was largely due to ongoing cost saving realized through headcount reductions and other initiatives.

Restructuring, Long-Lived Assets Impairment and Related Charges, Net: The change in restructuring, long-lived assets impairment and related charges, net for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 was nominal. Our restructuring plans implemented in prior years were substantially completed by the end of 2024.

Other Income: Other income for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.6 million compared to $15.1 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an unrealized gain on our equity investments, partially offset by lower interest income.

Provision for Income Taxes: The change in provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 was nominal.

Net Loss: Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $121.0 million, or $(0.88) per share, basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $65.3 million, or $(0.48) per share, basic and diluted for the same period in 2024.

2025 Financial Guidance

Based on current operating plans, the Company expects its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its operations into mid-2027.

About VIR-5818, VIR-5500, VIR-5525

VIR-5818, VIR-5500 and VIR-5525 are investigational, clinical candidates currently being evaluated for the treatment of solid tumors. These assets leverage the PRO-XTEN™ masking technology with three different T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting HER2, PSMA, and EGFR, respectively.

TCEs are powerful anti-tumor agents that can direct the immune system, specifically T-cells, to destroy cancer cells. The PRO-XTEN™ masking technology is designed to keep the TCEs inactive (or masked) until they reach the tumor microenvironment, where tumor-specific proteases cleave off the mask and activate the TCEs, leading to killing of cancer cells. By driving the activity exclusively to the tumor microenvironment, we aim to circumvent the traditionally high toxicity associated with TCEs and increase their efficacy and tolerability. Additionally, the mask is designed to help drug candidates stay in the bloodstream longer in their inactive form, allowing them to better reach the site of action and potentially allowing less frequent dosing regimens for patients and clinicians.

About Tobevibart and Elebsiran

Tobevibart is an investigational broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody targeting the hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). It is designed to inhibit the entry of hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses into hepatocytes and to reduce the level of circulating viral and subviral particles in the blood. Tobevibart was identified using Vir Biotechnology’s proprietary monoclonal antibody discovery platform. The Fc domain has been engineered to increase immune engagement and clearance of HBsAg immune complexes and incorporates Xencor’s Xtend™ technology to extend half-life. Tobevibart is administered subcutaneously, and it is currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis delta and patients with chronic hepatitis B.

Elebsiran is an investigational hepatitis B virus-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) designed to degrade hepatitis B virus RNA transcripts and limit the production of hepatitis B surface antigen. Current data indicates that it has the potential to have direct antiviral activity against hepatitis B virus and hepatitis delta virus. Elebsiran is administered subcutaneously, and it is currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis delta and patients with chronic hepatitis B.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the PRO-XTEN™ masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN™ is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

Forward-Looking Statements

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 273,571 $ 222,947 Short-term investments 517,367 678,051 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current 88,151 89,385 Equity investments 10,724 4,350 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,394 47,725 Total current assets 932,207 1,042,458 Intangible assets, net 8,072 8,120 Goodwill 16,937 16,937 Property and equipment, net 61,681 63,183 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,559 59,680 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, noncurrent 6,273 6,363 Long-term investments 218,140 190,015 Other assets 5,858 12,057 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,307,727 $ 1,398,813 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,725 $ 5,081 Accrued and other liabilities 104,126 85,873 Deferred revenue, current 11,935 12,648 Contingent consideration obligation, current 17,500 16,060 Total current liabilities 137,286 119,662 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 88,170 90,139 Contingent consideration obligation, noncurrent 23,640 24,050 Other long-term liabilities 14,812 14,577 TOTAL LIABILITIES 263,908 248,428 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 138,063,698 and 136,959,446 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,926,529 1,911,872 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,975 ) (1,717 ) Accumulated deficit (880,749 ) (759,784 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,043,819 1,150,385 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,307,727 $ 1,398,813

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues: Collaboration revenue $ (70 ) $ (987 ) Contract revenue 1,864 52,191 Grant revenue 1,238 5,172 Total revenues 3,032 56,376 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue — 59 Research and development 118,645 100,125 Selling, general and administrative 23,944 36,321 Restructuring, long-lived assets impairment and related charges, net (10 ) (48 ) Total operating expenses 142,579 136,457 Loss from operations (139,547 ) (80,081 ) Other income: Change in fair value of equity investments 6,382 (5,915 ) Interest income 12,288 21,283 Other expense, net (72 ) (287 ) Total other income 18,598 15,081 Loss before provision for income taxes (120,949 ) (65,000 ) Provision for income taxes (16 ) (276 ) Net loss $ (120,965 ) $ (65,276 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.88 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 137,468,900 135,280,648

