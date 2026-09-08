VION Biosciences Expands Integrated Platform Across Biopharma Services and Diagnostic Workflow Capabilities

Acquisition adds regulated bioanalytical and CMC services, diagnostic reagents, and workflow critical products to support translational, clinical, and commercial development

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VION Biosciences ("VION"), a life sciences company building integrated capabilities across research, diagnostics, and drug development workflows, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Prolytix, a provider of regulated bioanalytical and CMC services, research reagents, and custom sample collection products.

The acquisition supports VION’s strategy to build one integrated life science platform that connects specialized scientific capabilities across research, diagnostics, and drug development workflows. The added capabilities strengthen VION in two complementary areas: regulated large molecule services for biopharma customers and workflow critical reagents, consumables, and diagnostic inputs.

First, it expands VION’s regulated large molecule bioanalytical and CMC capabilities, including pharmacokinetic, anti-drug antibody and immunogenicity testing; biomarker assays; method development and validation; release and stability testing; and broader regulated support across development and commercial workflows. Combined with Cellular Technology Limited’s CRO and functional immune monitoring capabilities, these services help VION support customers seeking connected immunogenicity, bioanalytical, biomarker, and regulated testing capabilities.

Second, it expands VION’s products and materials offering through research reagents, plasma and coagulation related proteins, IVD and point of care reagent capabilities, and custom sample collection devices. Together with Ansh Labs and other VION capabilities, these products deepen VION’s position in diagnostic workflow inputs, IVD raw materials, and OEM support.

“This acquisition strengthens VION in two places where customers need technical depth, documentation, and continuity: regulated large molecule bioanalytical and CMC services, and reagents, consumables, and diagnostic workflow inputs,” said Mark Thornton, Chief Executive Officer of VION Biosciences. “These capabilities build on the platform we are assembling across CTL, Ansh Labs, and the broader VION portfolio, and help us support customers more completely across translational, clinical, diagnostic, and commercial workflows.”

Since 2023, VION has completed six acquisitions aimed at building a more integrated enterprise across critical components of biopharmaceutical research, drug development, clinical testing, and diagnostic workflows. VION intends to integrate the acquired capabilities into its operating model, extending the company’s ability to support customers from translational research and analytical development through clinical testing, diagnostics, and commercial workflows.

About VION Biosciences

VION Biosciences is a life science tools and services company building integrated capabilities across research, diagnostics, and drug development workflows. The company manufactures mission critical materials, assays, kits, and reagents, and provides specialized services that support scientific discovery, translational research, clinical testing, therapeutic development, STEM education, and other specialized customer applications.

Vince Stoyanov

Chief Strategy and Development Officer

vince.stoyanov@vionbiosciences.com