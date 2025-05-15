VintaBio Presents Data Demonstrating High-Efficiency AAV Vector Production Using Proprietary VintaProcess™ at 2025 ASGCT Annual Meeting

The hyper-intensified process delivers significant increases in AAV yield and full capsid percentage through a novel adherent, perfusion-based manufacturing approach

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VintaBio, a biotech manufacturer specializing in high-yield, high-purity viral vectors for gene therapy, today presented data further demonstrating the advantages and productivity of its proprietary VintaProcess™ at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting.

VintaProcess is a hyper-intensified approach to manufacturing gene therapy vectors. It optimizes the performance of VintaCell ™ (a special clone of HEK293 cells) to generate high yields of viral vectors in a small footprint and solves the commercial scalability challenge. VintaProcess can deliver extended vector production up to 7 days post-transfection, significantly improving the yield and proportion of full capsids over time.

Unlike traditional AAV manufacturing approaches that rely on suspension cultures and short production windows, VintaProcess is an adherent, perfusion-based system built around the proprietary VintaCell and polymer-free transfection reagent VintaFect™. The system leverages a densely packed fixed-bed bioreactor, enabling cells to remain in their natural environment and continuously produce vectors over a prolonged period without the need to lyse the cells.

The new study explored vector kinetics and cell behavior over 3-, 5-, and 7-day production runs using timed, fractional supernatant harvests. Results showed that:

Using the VintaProcess, more than 8E14 total viral genomes can be produced at harvest in a hyper-intensified reactor (smaller than a 12-ounce soda can). Notably, ~90% of the viral genome yield is present in the supernatant, eliminating the need for cell lysis and significantly reducing residual host cell protein burden.

Notably, ~90% of the viral genome yield is present in the supernatant, eliminating the need for cell lysis and significantly reducing residual host cell protein burden. The VintaProcess is less toxic to VintaCell™ (a special clone of HEK293 cells), allowing longer production. The process uses a perfusion via recirculation transfection method that enables host cells to remain metabolically active for up to 12 days post-transfection.

The process uses a perfusion via recirculation transfection method that enables host cells to remain metabolically active for up to 12 days post-transfection. The quality of vector production, as defined by full-to-empty capsid ratio, greatly improves over the 7-day production. Starting with harvest at Day 3, VintaProcess can achieve >50% full capsids in the supernatant, significantly enhancing product quality and reducing downstream burden with a cleaner harvest.

“This study confirms that our VintaProcess platform enables a more natural, efficient, and scalable approach to AAV manufacturing,” said Junwei Sun, M.S., M.B.A., Co-founder of VintaBio. “By extending production time and leveraging our proprietary perfusion-based adherent culture technology, we can achieve high yields and quality with less processing complexity, ultimately offering better quality viral vectors for gene therapy developers. This study further supports our assertion that anchorage-dependent HEK293 cells perform best when cultured in their natural adherent state. Our current studies not only demonstrate this belief but show that these cells thrive, providing further proof that VintaProcess is ideally suited for the production of viral vectors.”

VintaProcess eliminates forced growth of anchorage-dependent cells into suspension systems and costly facility footprints by delivering high-yield AAV production in a compact, benchtop system. Combined with its low impurity profile, the platform is well-suited for both clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing.

About VintaBio

VintaBio is a viral vector manufacturing technology company delivering its proprietary innovations through end-to-end CMO services. At the core of its offering is VintaProcess, an intensified adherent manufacturing platform that simplifies vector production by focusing on refining upstream production reducing downstream complexity and enabling scalability from early development to commercial launch. Founded by gene therapy pioneers, VintaBio is committed to accelerating access to life-changing therapies by providing customers with high-yield, high-purity vectors and a streamlined path to regulatory and clinical success. For more information visit our website at https://vintabio.com/ and on Linkedin.

Media:

Christine Quern

617-650-8497

cq@christinequern.com