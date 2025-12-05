SUBSCRIBE
Vicore to Present at the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

December 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit:

  • Location: New York, USA

  • Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 meetings

  • Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, December 11 at 9:00 AM ET

  • Participant: Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy

The company's management team will also be available for meetings at the conference.

For more information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

