Vicero’s Novel Cancer Immunotherapy Demonstrates Dual-Target Precision with Improved Safety Profile

Vicero, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation VINCOBODIES for immune-mediated diseases, today announced compelling safety and efficacy data for VCR-036, its novel dual-targeting immunotherapy candidate. The findings, which demonstrate the potential of this pentavalent PD-1/CTLA-4 antibody to treat solid tumors, have been selected for late-breaker presentation at the inaugural American Association for Cancer Research Immuno-oncology (AACR IO) Conference.





“These results highlight the potential of our bispecific PD-1/CTLA-4 program to redefine combination immunotherapy,” said Vikram Kansra, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicero. “Our VINCOBODY platform enables the development of multi-specific therapies designed to deliver the efficacy of dual checkpoint blockade while mitigating the toxicity challenges associated with traditional monoclonal antibodies. The promising data for VCR-036 reinforce our commitment to expanding the therapeutic window for patients with solid tumors and advancing the next generation of immuno-oncology treatments.”

Key findings from the preclinical studies include:

Superior safety profile with 100% survival rate compared to 50% survival with standard combination therapy

Complete tumor regression achieved with 5 mg/kg dosing, with sustained remission after tumor rechallenge

Favorable pharmacokinetics supporting potential dosing of ~1 mg flat subcutaneous dose every 6 weeks in humans

Significantly reduced immune-related adverse events compared to combination pembrolizumab/ipilimumab therapy

“The demonstrated efficacy and safety profile of VCR-036, combined with its convenient six-week subcutaneous dosing schedule, uniquely positions this therapy to potentially address a significant unmet need in the large checkpoint inhibitor market,” said Alison Finger, Chief Operating Officer of Vicero. “These attributes could offer meaningful advantages for patients and reduce the treatment burden while creating substantial value in the immunotherapy landscape. We look forward to advancing this program to the clinic.”

Poster Presentation Details

Title: VCR-036 VINCOBODY: A novel, highly potent, pentavalent, toxicity-sparing PD 1/CTLA-4 VHH neutralizer with robust pre-clinical safety and efficacy

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 25, 1:45–4:45 pm

Session: Poster Session B (Poster number #LB-B009)

Presenter: Vikram Kansra, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicero, Inc.

The poster will be available on www.vicerobio.com following the conference.

About VINCOBODIES

VINCOBODIES are an advancement in antibody engineering, leveraging single monomeric variable domains to offer key advantages over traditional antibody therapies. These next-generation molecules are designed to selectively target cytokines, enhancing the body’s natural immune response while achieving superior tissue penetration. With exceptional stability—remaining functional at temperatures up to 90ºC across diverse pH conditions—VINCOBODIES also streamline manufacturing and enable high-yield, high-concentration production. Most notably, their unique structural properties allow them to engage multiple targets with high affinity and avidity using a single scaffold, potentially unlocking new therapeutic possibilities.

About Vicero

Vicero is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of next-generation multivalent VHH VINCOBODIES to conquer unmet medical needs in cancer and immunology. The VINCOBODY product engine is proprietary VHH modular technology that enables Vicero to build best in class IO and ADC therapeutics with the potential to address unmet need in the immuno-oncology solid tumor market. Our team of experienced scientists and drug developers has delivered more than 20 life extending therapies to patients in need. For more information, please visit us at www.vicerobio.com or our LinkedIn page.

