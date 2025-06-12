SUBSCRIBE
Viatris to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

June 12, 2025 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Company executives will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same date to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 844.308.3344 or 412.317.1896 for international callers. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedInInstagramYouTube and X.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-to-report-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-august-7-2025-302480469.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

Earnings
