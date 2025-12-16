Vertero Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Independent Chair R. Scott Greer

Biotech veteran to join Vertero as the company accelerates development momentum in neurodegenerative disease

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertero Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company breaking barriers in neurodegenerative disease treatment, today announced the appointment of R. Scott Greer as the new chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Greer is a veteran in the life sciences industry with more than 30 years’ experience as an executive, investor, advisor and board member.

“We are privileged to welcome Scott to the Vertero board. His deep operational expertise and experience founding, growing, and advising biotech success stories makes him ideally suited to serve as our Chair,” said Stewart Campbell, Ph.D., CEO of Vertero. “As we are now in our clinical development stage, we are eager to benefit from Scott’s insight in navigating strategic decisions and pursuing value-generating milestones, all while keeping a focus on improving patients’ lives.”

“Vertero has a well-defined strategy and strong scientific foundation to address a significant unmet need in neurodegenerative disease, and I am excited to have the opportunity to help guide this journey,” said Mr. Greer. “I look forward to working with my Vertero board colleagues to support the company’s path forward as a pioneer in advancing disease-modifying therapies to some of the most challenging neurodegenerative diseases.”

Mr. Greer currently serves as a director on the board of Nektar Therapeutics and is managing director of Numenor Ventures, LLC, which has made direct investments in over two dozen healthcare, technology, and consumer product companies. He was a founder and CEO of Abgenix, Inc. through 2002 and served as its Chairman of the Board until 2006 when Abgenix was acquired by Amgen for $2.2 billion. Mr. Greer was also previously Chair of the Board of Sirna Therapeutics, which was sold to Merck for $1.1 billion in 2007. Earlier, Mr. Greer spent five years at Cell Genesys and held various positions at Genetics Institute, Inc., (acquired by American Home Products, Inc.). He has previously held board positions with other public companies including Inogen and Illumina, as well as numerous private companies including Auspex, Inc. (acquired by Teva for $3.5 billion) where he served on the compensation committee, Anaptys Biosciences, Inc., (subsequently went public), and Calimmune, Inc. (acquired by CSL, Inc.) where he was Chairman of the Board. Mr. Greer has a B.A. in economics from Whitman College and an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

About Vertero

Vertero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering science beyond the brain to treat neurodegenerative diseases at their source. Vertero’s development pipeline of differentiated therapies targets the peripheral nervous system to delay onset and slow progression of challenging conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. The company's lead program currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial is VT-5006, designed to precisely treat a validated target in the gut that feeds the protein aggregation and inflammation implicated in Parkinson’s disease. The company also has an asset targeting bile acid dysregulation in early development for undisclosed indications. For more information, visit www.vertero.com or LinkedIn.

