Versant Diagnostics Acquires American Dermatopathology Laboratory, LLC, and Welcomes Distinguished Dermatopathologist H. Nicholas Shamma, MD

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versant Diagnostics, an independent physician services company, has acquired American Dermatopathology Laboratory, a respected dermatopathology practice based in Centerville, Ohio. As part of this strategic expansion, H. Nicholas Shamma, MD, a nationally recognized dermatopathologist, has joined Versant Diagnostics and will serve as an integral partner within Versant DermPath, the company’s dermatopathology‑focused entity.

“We are honored to have Dr. Shamma on our team,” said Jim Billington, Versant Diagnostics’ CEO. “He is an extraordinary physician and trusted partner for dermatopathology needs across the country. His expertise, precision, and commitment to patient care will make a profound impact as we continue expanding access to our growing network of specialists and building one of the nation’s strongest networks of dermatopathologists.”

Dr. Shamma completed his fellowship in dermatopathology under the legendary A. Bernard Ackerman, MD, widely regarded as one of the founders of modern dermatopathology, during his training at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. Over the course of his distinguished career, Dr. Shamma has contributed significantly to the field of dermatopathology through multiple publications, education, and diagnostic excellence.

“I could not be more excited to join the great people at Versant Diagnostics,” said Dr. Shamma. “The vision of the company, its commitment to excellence, and its devotion to providers and patients is truly remarkable. Its team’s values and goals align directly with mine, and I am proud to contribute to an organization shaping the future of diagnostic medicine.”

Versant Diagnostics provides advanced resources, infrastructure, and technology to support its multi‑specialty pathologists, with a mission to improve patient outcomes, elevate care, and save lives. The company’s subspecialty expertise includes Dermatopathology, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Genitourinary Pathology, Hematopathology, Breast Pathology, Women’s Health/Gynecologic Pathology, Renal Pathology, Clinical Pathology, and General Surgical Pathology.

Versant is rapidly advancing the benefits of digital pathology in anatomic pathology labs and specialty clinics and pursuing a robust growth strategy across markets and subspecialties. With the addition of American Dermatopathology Laboratory, the company operates a network of laboratories across seven states, supported by pathologists licensed in 42 states. Recent growth includes an expansion into Georgia, additional practices in the Pacific Northwest, and a dermatopathology collaboration in North Carolina.

For more information, visit www.versantdx.com and follow Versant Diagnostics on LinkedIn.

Rob Albert, rob@versantdx.com