Veristat and AOBiome Therapeutics to Present at Clinical Outsourcing Group on Essential Elements of Effective Partnerships with CROs

Veristat, a global clinical research organization (CRO) and consultancy specializing in complex studies, announced today that it will participate in the Clinical Outsourcing Group – Bay Area 2025 conference, taking place October 21-22, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, Burlingame, CA. Veristat is speaking with AOBiome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on inflammatory conditions, on October 21 at 4:45 p.m. PT and will address how early integration and honest, sometimes difficult conversations between sponsors and CROs can improve trial success.

As the biotech industry continues to evolve, many sponsor-CRO relationships remain transactional and fail to deliver the strategic collaboration needed for successful drug development. Veristat COO Kim Boericke and AOBiome Therapeutics Senior Vice President of clinical development Hyun Kim will discuss this longstanding barrier in their session titled, “Strategic from the Start: Leveraging Your CRO as a True Development Partner.” Together, they will explore the challenges and benefits of transforming CRO relationships into true partnerships that guide programs from funding through clinical development and regulatory approval.

“I look forward to this important discussion, as CROs often tell sponsors what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear,” said Boericke. “Strategic partnerships require transparency, shared accountability, and the courage to have difficult conversations to prevent regulatory delays and failed trials.”

The session will also dive into the “uncomfortable realities” of clinical development that many CROs avoid discussing – including unrealistic timelines, flawed study designs, and regulatory blind spots. Attendees will gain insights into how proactive, integrated collaboration can help avoid costly setbacks and improve the chances of regulatory approval.

AOBiome Therapeutic’s Kim will also share firsthand experience successfully collaborating with Veristat over nearly a decade. The company first partnered with Veristat in 2016 to support clinical development across multiple disease areas, including hypertension, eczema, and migraine. The strategic partnership has expanded to collaborate on five clinical studies from Phase 2 through registration, with Veristat providing comprehensive services including statistical consulting, regulatory strategy, and trial delivery.

“What sets a strategic CRO partnership apart is not just expertise, but also alignment—on priorities, risk tolerance, and decision-making speed,” said Kim. “With Veristat, we’ve been able to move faster and smarter because they operate as an extension of our team, not a vendor.”

About AOBiome Therapeutics

AOBiome Therapeutics is a Cambridge, MA-based life sciences company focused on transforming human health by developing topical therapeutics for inflammatory conditions. AOBiome is advancing a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage therapeutic candidates. Learn more at www.aobiome.com.

About Veristat

Veristat is a full-service CRO and consultancy that helps life sciences companies bring novel therapies to market fast. With 30 years of experience and support in more than 100 regulatory approvals and deep expertise in rare disease, neurological disease, oncology, and advanced therapies, Veristat integrates strategic planning, regulatory insight, and trial execution to overcome complex challenges and accelerate success. From early planning through approval, Veristat delivers tailored solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for patients worldwide.

For more information, visit www.veristat.com.

