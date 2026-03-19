Verismo Therapeutics to Present Novel Multi-chain KIR-CAR Data - Including Initial Clinical Trial Results for Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidates SynKIR™-110 and SynKIR™-310 - at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Initial Phase 1 data from Verismo's STAR-101 clinical trial assessing SynKIR™-110 in mesothelin-expressing solid tumors to be released in oral late-breaking presentation; preclinical and initial Phase 1 data from CELESTIAL-301 assessing SynKIR™-310 in B cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma to be released in separate poster presentation









SynKIR™-110 and SynKIR™-310 are the first multi-chain KIR-CAR-based immuno-oncology therapies in human trials









Verismo's multi-chain KIR-CAR technology – inspired by natural killer cell biology – advances gene-engineering science beyond current CAR T therapies, which are single chain and limited by "always-on" tonic signaling, T cell exhaustion, and the inability to fight solid tumors and blood cancer over the long term

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a novel multi-chain KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced its participation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, which will be held April 17-22 in San Diego, California. The company will present new clinical, preclinical, and translational KIR-CAR data in three separate presentations, supporting the advancement of Verismo's lead pipeline candidates, SynKIR™-110 for patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, such as ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma, and SynKIR™-310 for patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as preclinical data from University of Pennsylvania collaborators reporting on a novel EGFR-targeted multi-chain KIR-CAR for treatment of glioblastomas.

"These presentations at AACR 2026 mark a defining moment in immuno-oncology as we transition from compelling preclinical evidence to first-in-human clinical data from our two lead KIR-CAR-based therapies," said Laura A. Johnson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Verismo Therapeutics. "By moving beyond 'always-on' single-chain CAR T to multi-chain KIR-CAR science, we believe we may have the potential to overcome current CAR T therapy limitations to successfully treat patients with solid tumors and to improve clinical responses in patients with blood cancers."

Verismo's presentations will include:

First clinical data to be released on SynKIR™-110 KIR-CAR Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, or cholangiocarcinoma







An oral late-breaking presentation, highlighting the initial clinical results of SynKIR™-110 multi-chain KIR-CAR T cell product investigated in STAR-101 Phase 1 Clinical Trial ( NCT05568680







Location: San Diego Convention Center







Abstract Presentation Number: CT104







Presentation Title: Initial results of a first-in-human dose-escalation study of KIR-CAR in patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors







Presenting Author: Lead Clinical Investigator Janos L. Tanyi, M.D., Ph.D., Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania







Session Title: Clinical Trials Plenary 3: Cellular Therapies and Complex Immunotherapies



Session Time: 4/20/2026 10:15 AM - 12:15 PM PT

Preclinical and early clinical data to be released on SynKIR™-310 for B cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas







A poster presentation, highlighting the preclinical data and early clinical data from SynKIR™-310 KIR-CAR T cell product investigated in CELESTIAL-301 Phase 1 Clinical Trial ( NCT06544265







Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Section 40



Poster Board Number: 11







Poster Number: 5193







Title: Novel SynKIR™-310 outperforms CD3-based second-generation CD28 or 41BB co-stimulated CAR T in B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma xenograft mice and shows early clinical signal







Presenting Author: Megan Blair, Ph.D., Verismo Therapeutics







Session Category: Clinical Research



Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 2



Session Time: 4/21/2026 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT

First preclinical data to be released on EGFR-targeted multi-chain KIR-CAR T for Glioblastoma







A late-breaking poster presentation, highlighting preclinical data of EGFR-targeted KIR-CAR T cells supporting clinical translation







Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Section 53



Poster Board Number: 3







Abstract Presentation Number: LB138







Title: Natural killer cell-based signaling in EGFR-targeted KIR-CAR T overcomes CD3-based CAR T functional deficits to eliminate resistant glioblastomas in vivo







Presenting Author: Jun Xu, Ph.D., Verismo Therapeutics







Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2



Session Time: 4/20/2026 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with assets SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell-derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell functional persistence and reduce exhaustion, resulting in improved efficacy against challenging tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain CAR T cell therapy that has shown highly effective prolonged solid tumor treatment in otherwise CAR-resistant preclinical animal models with challenging tumor microenvironments. Using NK cell-derived KIR and DAP12 split-signaling provides a novel immune-receptor paired activation that is independent from CD3 signaling, and does not require additional co-stimulation. KIR-CAR enables sustained chimeric receptor expression with improved long-term CAR T cell function and decreased T cell exhaustion. This results in CAR T cell resistance to tumor immunosuppression, prolonged functional persistence and improved tumor elimination. Together, this platform provides the potential for improving treatment by eliminating the always-on tonic signaling induced in single-chain CAR T cells for both solid and hematologic tumors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, those statements regarding our expectations for the timing, progress, and results of clinical trials; potential regulatory approvals; anticipated benefits, safety, and efficacy of our product candidates; our product development strategies; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to clinical trials, regulatory processes, market acceptance, financial projections, and our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update these statements as new information becomes available, except as required by law.

Editor's Note: Penn has licensed certain Penn-owned intellectual property to Verismo. Penn's Perelman School of Medicine receives funding for research and development of certain Verismo products. Penn may receive future financial benefits related to the licensing of certain Penn intellectual property to Verismo. Data supporting Abstract Presentation Number LB138 were collected while Dr. Laura A. Johnson was a faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn).

Investor Relations:



Pavel Aprelev, Ph.D.



Verismo Therapeutics



Pavel.Aprelev@verismotherapeutics.com

Media Contact:



Peter Collins



TogoRun



p.collins@togorun.com



908-499-1200

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