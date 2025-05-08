Vergent Bioscience to Present Data on Abenacianine for Injection (VGT-309) at 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Results from a Phase 2B clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of abenacianine to localize pulmonary lesions, evaluate surgical margins and identify unsuspected cancers and positive lymph nodes during surgery for cancer in the lung

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vergent Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-targeted imaging agents, announced that an abstract on abenacianine for injection (VGT-309) will be featured at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3 in Chicago. The poster will highlight data from the Phase 2B, multicenter VISUALIZE study (NCT06145048) evaluating the safety and efficacy of abenacianine in patients undergoing surgery for proven or suspected cancer in the lung. Abenacianine is an investigational tumor-targeted fluorescent imaging agent designed to enable a complete solution for optimal tumor visualization with minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical procedures.

Following are details about the poster presentation at ASCO 2025:

Title: “Phase 2 Multicenter Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Abenacianine for Injection (VGT-309), a Tumor-Targeted, Intraoperative Molecular Imaging Agent, for Patients Undergoing Surgery for Cancer in the Lung” Authors: Luis J Herrera; Gavin M Wright, MBBS, FRACS, Ph.D.; Jae Y Kim, M.D.; Janani S Reisenauer, M.D.; David C Rice, M.D.; Sunil Singhal, M.D. Presenter: Sunil Singhal, M.D., director of the Center for Precision Surgery at the Abramson Cancer Center, vice chair of translational research in the Department of Surgery, chief of thoracic surgery and William Maul Measey Professor in Surgical Research at University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine Abstract ID: 3069 Poster Board #: 384 Date and Time: June 2, 2025, at 1:30-4:30 p.m. CT

About the VISUALIZE Clinical Trial

The Phase 2B, multicenter, open-label VISUALIZE study (NCT06145048) was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of abenacianine for injection in patients undergoing surgery for proven or suspected cancer in the lung. Each of the 89 patients in the study received 0.32mg/kg abenacianine for injection 12 to 36 hours prior to surgery. Following an attempt to identify each tumor using standard surgical techniques, investigators used a commercially available near-infrared (NIR) endoscope to assess the presence of tumor tissue, which was then confirmed by pathology. The primary efficacy endpoint included localization of tumors intraoperatively, surgical margin assessment, and identification of additional cancers or positive lymph nodes that may not have been seen preoperatively.

About Abenacianine for Injection (VGT-309)

Abenacianine for injection is a tumor-targeted fluorescent imaging agent designed to enable a complete solution for optimal tumor visualization with open, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical procedures. Abenacianine for injection is delivered to patients via a short intravenous infusion several hours to several days before surgery. Invented in Professor Matt Bogyo’s Lab at Stanford University School of Medicine, the molecule binds tightly (i.e., covalently) to cathepsins, a family of proteases that are overexpressed across a broad range of solid tumors. This approach, if successful, would provide distinct clinical advantages and position abenacianine for injection as an ideal tumor imaging agent. Abenacianine for injection’s imaging component is the near-infrared (NIR) dye indocyanine green (ICG), which is compatible with all commercially available NIR intraoperative imaging systems that support MIS technologies and is a preferred dye to minimize confounding background autofluorescence.

About Vergent Bioscience, Inc.

Vergent Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is helping surgeons realize the full potential of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery by improving the visibility of tumors. Vergent’s lead compound, abenacianine for injection, is a tumor-targeted fluorescent imaging agent designed to enable surgeons to see difficult-to-find or previously undetected tumors in real-time during surgery, so that they can ensure all tumor tissue is removed. The company is first evaluating abenacianine for cancer in the lung, with the potential to expand its application to a wide range of solid tumors. Vergent Bioscience is a privately held company based in Minneapolis, MN.

Media Contact

Laura Morgan

Sam Brown, Inc.

+1 951-333-9110

lauramorgan@sambrown.com