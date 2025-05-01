Verastem Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate and present at the following investor conferences in May:

Annual BioConnect Investor Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 20 at 12:00 pm ET 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 20 at 3:35 pm ET

Alliance Global Partners/A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase: Virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 21 at 10:20 am ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed under events on Verastem Oncology’s website at www.verastem.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our pipeline is focused on novel small-molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition, and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

