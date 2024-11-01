Verastem Oncology Completes Rolling NDA Submission to the FDA for Avutometinib Plus Defactinib as a Treatment for Recurrent KRAS Mutant Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

Recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer is a rare cancer with no FDA-approved treatments

Company seeking accelerated approval and priority review of its NDA submission in patients with KRAS mutant low-grade serous ovarian cancer; FDA filing decision expected before the end of 2024 with potential for FDA approval decision by mid-2025

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company has completed its rolling New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the investigational and potential first-in-class combination of avutometinib, an oral RAF/MEK clamp, and defactinib, an oral selective FAK inhibitor, for adults with recurrent KRAS mutant low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC), who received at least one prior systemic therapy.





There are currently no FDA-approved treatments specifically for LGSOC, a rare and distinct ovarian cancer that differs from high-grade serous ovarian cancer in both its biology and behavior. Verastem submitted the NDA under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval pathway and requested a Priority Review based on the combination’s potential to address significant unmet medical need among patients with recurrent LGSOC. If granted, the FDA review will be completed within six months following the 60-day filing period. If approved, Verastem expects that avutometinib plus defactinib will be the first-ever FDA-approved treatment specifically for adult patients in the United States with recurrent KRAS mutant LGSOC.

“We believe that avutometinib in combination with defactinib has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for patients with recurrent KRAS mutant low-grade serous ovarian cancer,” said Dan Paterson, president and chief executive officer of Verastem Oncology. “Completing our NDA submission is a significant milestone not only for Verastem as we plan for potential FDA approval in mid-2025, but also for patients as there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically for this rare ovarian cancer.”

The Company initiated the rolling NDA submission in May 2024 after reviewing preliminary data with the FDA. Updated results from the Phase 2 registration-directed RAMP 201 study were presented in a late-breaking oral plenary presentation at the International Gynecologic Cancer Society 2024 Annual Meeting and demonstrated in patients with KRAS mutant LGSOC, a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 44%, a median progression free survival (PFS) of 22 months, and a disease control rate at 6 months of 70%. The updated data continue to demonstrate avutometinib in combination with defactinib is generally well-tolerated, with a 10% discontinuation rate due to adverse events (AEs) across all patients (both KRAS mutant and KRAS wild-type). The NDA submission also includes supportive data from the FRAME Phase 1 trial, the first study conducted with the combination in recurrent LGSOC.

The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for avutometinib plus defactinib for the treatment of patients with recurrent LGSOC after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy. Avutometinib alone or in combination with defactinib was also granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of LGSOC.

The Company is currently enrolling patients with recurrent LGSOC regardless of KRAS mutation status for RAMP 301, an international Phase 3 trial, which will serve as a confirmatory study for the initial indication and has potential to support an expanded indication regardless of KRAS mutation status.

About RAMP 201

RAMP 201 (ENGOTov60/GOG3052) is an adaptive, two-part multicenter, parallel cohort, randomized, open-label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of avutometinib alone and in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer. The first part of the study (Part A) determined the selection of the go forward regimen, which was the combination of avutometinib and defactinib versus avutometinib alone, based on overall response rates. The expansion phases of the trial (Parts B and C) are evaluating the safety and efficacy of the go forward regimen of avutometinib 3.2 mg twice weekly and defactinib 200 mg twice daily. The Part D portion of the trial is evaluating a low dose of avutometinib in combination with defactinib to inform individualized dose reduction.

About Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (LGSOC)

LGSOC is a rare ovarian cancer that is insidious, persistent and ultimately fatal. LGSOC is distinct and different from high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) and requires different treatment. LGSOC is highly recurrent and less sensitive to chemotherapy compared to HGSOC. Approximately 6,000-8,000 women in the U.S. and 80,000 worldwide are living with this disease. LGSOC affects younger women with bimodal peaks of diagnosis at ages between 20-30 and 50-60 and has a median survival of approximately ten years. The majority of patients report a negative impact of LGSOC on their mental and physical health, fertility, and long-term quality of life. The current standard of care for this disease includes hormone therapy and chemotherapy, but there are no treatments specifically approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat LGSOC.

About the Avutometinib and Defactinib Combination

Avutometinib is a RAF/MEK clamp that induces inactive complexes of MEK with ARAF, BRAF and CRAF potentially creating a more complete and durable anti-tumor response through maximal RAS/MAPK pathway inhibition. In contrast to currently available MEK-only inhibitors, avutometinib blocks both MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. This unique mechanism allows avutometinib to block MEK signaling without the compensatory activation of MEK that appears to limit the efficacy of other MEK-only inhibitors.

Verastem Oncology is currently conducting clinical trials with avutometinib in RAS/MAPK driven tumors as part of its Raf And Mek Program or RAMP. Verastem is currently enrolling patients and activating sites for RAMP 301 (NCT06072781) an international Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating the combination of avutometinib and defactinib, a selective FAK inhibitor, versus standard chemotherapy or hormonal therapy for the treatment of recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC). RAMP 201 (NCT04625270) is a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of avutometinib in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC and enrollment has been completed for the RAMP 201 trial.

Verastem completed its rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the investigational combination of avutometinib and defactinib in adults with recurrent KRAS mutant LGSOC who received at least one prior systemic therapy in October 2024, with a potential FDA decision mid-2025. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation of the investigational combination of avutometinib and defactinib for the treatment of patients with recurrent LGSOC after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy. Avutometinib alone or in combination with defactinib was also granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of LGSOC.

Verastem Oncology has established clinical collaborations with Amgen and Mirati to evaluate LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) in combination with avutometinib and defactinib and KRAZATI™ (adagrasib) in combination with avutometinib in KRAS G12C mutant NSCLC as part of the RAMP 203 (NCT05074810) and RAMP 204 (NCT05375994) trials, respectively. The RAMP 205 (NCT05669482), a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating avutometinib and defactinib with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in patients with front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, is supported by the PanCAN Therapeutic Accelerator Award. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to avutometinib and defactinib combination for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on RAS/MAPK-driven cancers, specifically novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and FAK inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

