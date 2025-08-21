Verantos to Present Practical Approaches in High-Validity Real-World Evidence Generation at ISPE’s 41st Annual Meeting

Approach to fit-for-use real-world data grounded in peer-reviewed, published methods, and industry collaboration

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verantos, the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale, announced today that it will present practical approaches for generating high-validity real-world evidence (RWE) at the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE) 41st Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

CEO Dan Riskin will share approaches to achieve fit-for-use RWD based on real-world learnings from large pharma collaborations and the FDA-sponsored Verantos-led TRUST and VERIFY studies. He will discuss “Data reliability: implementing accuracy, completeness, and traceability in practice.”

“The goal isn’t just to measure data reliability; it’s to optimize it and to do so using peer-reviewed, published methods so metrics can’t be gamed,” said Riskin. “Evidence generated using low-quality or untested RWD remains suspect as it always has been.”

Symposium snapshot

ISPE 41st Annual Meeting, Washington, D.C.

Real-world evidence fit for regulatory applications — what does good look like?

Tuesday, August 26, 10:30am EDT

Verantos will detail practical implementation approaches to quantify and improve accuracy, completeness, and traceability consistent with peer-reviewed methods and learnings from the TRUST and VERIFY studies. Early findings from this work have been published in JAMA Network Open, providing a transparent foundation for reliability measurement and optimization.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence for life sciences organizations. By incorporating robust clinical narrative data and artificial intelligence technology, Verantos is the first company to generate high-validity evidence at scale across therapeutic areas with measured accuracy, completeness, and traceability. Credible evidence accelerates clinical development, market access, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory initiatives.

Media contact:

Dan West

marketing@verantos.com