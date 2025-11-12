Veranex Appoints Jose Pablo Morales, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, Strengthening Leadership in MedTech Innovation

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MedicalDevice--Veranex, the industry’s first Innovation CRO (iCRO) redefining end-to-end MedTech development, today announced the appointment of Jose Pablo Morales, MD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Morales’s addition to the executive leadership team reinforces Veranex’s commitment to accelerating innovation responsibly, helping clients navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape while driving clinical and commercial success.

Advancing MedTech Innovation with Clinical and Regulatory Excellence

Dr. Morales joins Veranex following a distinguished career at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where he provided clinical and regulatory oversight for more than 1,000 medical device submissions, including PMAs, IDEs, and breakthrough designations. He played a leading role in the implementation and adoption of the FDA’s Early Feasibility Studies (EFS) pathway and most recently served as Senior Medical Advisor in the Office of Clinical Policy, guiding cross-center initiatives on complex clinical trials and ethical standards.

His extensive background in cardiovascular and implantable device development spans both clinical practice and regulatory leadership, giving him a unique perspective on advancing safe, effective technologies from concept to patient care.

Guiding Veranex’s Clients into the Future

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Morales will lead the medical and clinical vision for the company’s integrated services platform. With deep experience in cardiovascular and implantable devices and a proven track record in clinical and regulatory excellence, his leadership will enhance Veranex’s expertise in modern trial design, real-world evidence generation, and digital innovation. This strengthens Veranex’s position as the Innovation CRO, helping clients chart a faster, smarter, and more efficient path for transformative technologies to patient benefit and market success.

“Dr. Morales brings unmatched experience in both clinical science and regulatory strategy,” said Lisa Boyle, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) at Veranex. “His leadership will strengthen our ability to help clients innovate confidently while advancing Veranex’s mission to deliver measurable impact across the product lifecycle.”

Momentum in a Transformative Market

The appointment builds on Veranex’s recent launch of the Innovation CRO model, an approach designed to streamline MedTech R&D and commercialization in a capital-tight environment.

“Veranex is stepping into an exciting new chapter, and I’m thrilled to join a team that’s redefining how MedTech innovation happens,” said Dr. Morales. “Together, we’ll help turn client concepts into reality with the speed, predictability, regulatory agility, and scientific rigor that sets us apart.”

About Veranex

Veranex is a global, fully integrated Innovation CRO dedicated to accelerating MedTech innovation from early concept through commercialization. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and powered by more than 800 specialists worldwide, Veranex combines design & engineering, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing, and market access expertise to deliver clarity, confidence, and speed—turning vision into velocity for device and diagnostics innovators.

For more information, visit Veranex.com

