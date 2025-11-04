Veradigm Appoints Tehsin Syed as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Healthcare IT Veteran - former AWS and Cerner senior executive - to lead and accelerate innovation across Veradigm's unique footprint

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, today appoints Tehsin Syed, a healthcare technology leader with over two decades of experience, as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Syed most recently served as General Manager, AWS Health AI (Amazon Web Services). Under his leadership, the organization scaled as a growth engine, with net-new products for ambient clinical documentation, genomics, and medical imaging, and interoperability elevated to enterprise grade - capabilities trusted by providers, payers, biopharma, and life sciences clients.

“Tehsin and I share the ambition to leverage technology and data to systemically improve U.S. healthcare,” said Donald Trigg, Chief Executive Officer of Veradigm. “Our clients and teammates will be first-day beneficiaries of the intelligence, expertise, and collaborative purpose he will bring to this role.”

Previously, Syed spent more than two decades at Cerner Corporation, a $5 billion healthcare IT and services leader, where he served as Vice President of Strategic Growth Engineering. During his time there, he led product and platform engineering as well as product operations and was instrumental in developing HealtheIntent—a cloud-based population health platform that enables healthcare organizations to integrate and analyze data to improve quality, cost, and patient outcomes.

“With strategic assets across providers, payers, and life sciences, Veradigm has a strong foundation to turn applied AI into real, daily workflow wins,” said Syed. “I'm excited to lead the development of innovative solutions and services that eliminate friction between providers and payers, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes for the patients they serve.”

