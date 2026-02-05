SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Veracyte to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

February 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 after the close of market on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.



The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/motsphxv. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call dial-ins can be accessed by registering via this link.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).


Contacts

Investors
Shayla Gorman
investors@veracyte.com
(619) 393-1545

Media
Karen Possemato
media@veracyte.com

Northern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Successful businessman standing in front of multiple pathways, making a decision for the right move. A symbol of great investment and positive progress in the development of business. stock illustration
Immunology and inflammation
Lilly Eyes Pipeline in a Product as GLP-1s Move Into I&I
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A stylized image of a hand holding a tray with pills and tablets, symbolizing healthcare, medical treatment, or pharmaceutical services. Minimalist art collage
Earnings
Novo’s Wegovy Pill Success Is ‘Good News’ for Orforglipron, Lilly Execs Say
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
South San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 23, 2024: Exterior view of AbbVie's research facility in South San Francisco. AbbVie is an American pharmaceutical company headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.
Earnings
AbbVie’s I&I Portfolio Sells $30 Billion but Execs Again Underline Other Areas
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Earnings
Novo Goes ‘All In’ on Wegovy Pill but Analysts Worry It’s Not Enough
February 4, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong