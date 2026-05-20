Veracyte to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

William Blair 46 th Annual Growth Stock Conference – Chicago, IL

Presentation on Tuesday, June 2 nd at 2:00 p.m. Central Time

Presentation on Tuesday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY

Fireside chat on Thursday, June 4th at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company’s molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient’s tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte’s Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company’s portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD™ Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte’s website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Investors

Kelly Gura

investors@veracyte.com



Media:

Molly Cornbleet

media@veracyte.com