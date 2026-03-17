Veracyte Names Kevin Haas as Chief Development and Technology Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT #CancerDiagnostics--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today that Kevin Haas, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Development and Technology Officer, a newly created leadership role designed to advance and scale the company’s global product development strategy. Dr. Haas will join Veracyte on March 24, 2026, and he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s end‑to‑end product development, spanning diagnostic assay development, software and bioinformatics, as well as the product development program office.

As Veracyte’s pipeline expands into whole‑genome minimal residual disease (MRD) and other multi‑omics applications, product development requires integrated capabilities across assays, software, AI, and next‑generation informatics to support solutions from diagnosis to disease management. In this role, Dr. Haas will lead these efforts to deliver high‑quality laboratory‑developed tests (LDTs) and global in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. He will bring these capabilities together to accelerate innovation and support the company’s global portfolio.

“Kevin is an accomplished product development and software leader with a track record of advancing diagnostic innovations and platform technologies,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s Chief Executive Officer. “His experience across software engineering, data science, and assay development will be critical as we execute on a growing pipeline of tests in development and expand our portfolio to benefit clinicians and patients worldwide.”

Dr. Haas has more than 15 years of life sciences industry experience, leading teams across technology, research, and development. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Myriad Genetics, where he led the development of the company’s precision medicine platform and digital health strategy. Prior to that, Dr. Haas was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Myriad and Vice President of Bioinformatics at Myriad Women's Health. Before joining Myriad, he held leadership roles in lab engineering and bioinformatics at Counsyl.

Dr. Haas has expertise in creating automated lab technology and AI systems to derive insights from genomics data, and in launching scalable molecular assays. He received a B.S. from University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from University of California-Berkeley, where he worked on molecular simulation and machine learning to study protein dynamics.

“I am excited to join Veracyte at a time when the company is launching several exciting new tests, which is just the start of an incredibly strong development pipeline,” said Dr. Haas. “The opportunity to help advance this breadth of innovation and development capabilities by bringing new diagnostic solutions for patients facing cancer is incredibly meaningful.”

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will," “positioned,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Shayla Gorman

investors@veracyte.com

Media:

Molly Cornbleet

media@veracyte.com