Vera Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 2, 2026

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA) today announced that, on September 29, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (Compensation Committee) of Vera Therapeutics granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 16,700 shares of Class A common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) underlying 8,350 shares of Class A common stock to five (5) new employees under the Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option granted on September 29, 2026 has an exercise price per share equal to $32.38, Vera Therapeutics’ closing trading price on September 29, 2026. Each stock option will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. Each of the RSU awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of November 20, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the pursuit of truth in science to transform medicine in autoimmune disease, starting with the kidney. Vera Therapeutics’ flagship commercial product is TRUTAKNA™ (atacicept-vymj), a B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) inhibitor. Vera Therapeutics is evaluating multiple diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies through inhibition of BAFF and APRIL may prove clinically meaningful. Vera Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is based in Brisbane, California. To learn more, visit www.veratx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Joshua Qin

Vera Therapeutics 650-360-6978

ir@veratx.com