Venus Concept Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Summary of Financial Results & Recent Progress:

Total revenue for the first quarter of $13.6 million, down 22% year-over-year, reflecting continued difficult market conditions. First quarter operating expenses declined 6% year-over-year First quarter GAAP net loss of $12.4 million, compared to $9.8 million last year First quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.3 million, compared to $5.1 million last year

On April 1, 2025, the Company exchanged $11.0 million of its subordinated convertible notes held by affiliates of Madryn Asset Management, LP (“Madryn”) for 379,311 shares of its Series Y preferred stock.

On April 10, 2025, the Company announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the purchase and sale of 328,573 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.50 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $1.1 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

On April 14, 2025, the Company announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the purchase and sale of 386,700 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.06 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $1.57 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.



Management Commentary:

“Our team delivered solid execution despite the continued challenging environment,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “Our first quarter revenue results came in modestly softer than expectations due to the timing of new system adoption expected in late-March, that closed in early April. We are navigating the challenging operating environment and are targeting revenue growth on a sequential basis in the second quarter. Our focus remains on managing our cash burn through disciplined cost management and making targeted investments to support our long-term growth. We enhanced our balance sheet condition subsequent to quarter-end with a new bridge loan amendment from Madryn and two equity capital transactions which together represent further validation - from existing and new investors - of the potential value creation opportunity Venus offers.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Revenues by region: United States $ 8,407 $ 10,073 International 5,236 7,406 Total revenue $ 13,643 $ 17,479





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of

Total $ % of

Total $ % Revenues by product: Venus Prime / Subscription—Systems $ 2,649 19.4 $ 3,531 20.2 $ (882 ) (25.0 ) Products—Systems 7,903 57.9 10,535 60.3 (2,362 ) (25.0 ) Products—Other 2,420 17.8 2,557 14.6 (137 ) (5.4 ) Services 671 4.9 856 4.9 (185 ) (21.6 ) Total $ 13,643 100.0 $ 17,479 100.0 $ (3,836 ) (21.9 )

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $3.8 million, or 21.9%, to $13.6 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in total revenue, by region, was driven by a $2.2 million, or 29.3%, decrease year-over-year in International revenue and a $1.7 million, or 16.5%, decrease year-over-year in United States revenue. The decrease in total revenue, by product category, was driven primarily by a 25% decrease in products – systems revenue, a 25% decrease in lease systems revenue. The percentage of total systems revenue derived from the Company’s internal lease programs (Venus Prime and our legacy subscription model) was approximately 25% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 25% in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.9 million, or 25%, to $8.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the effects of tighter third-party lending practices which negatively impacted capital equipment sales in the U.S., and a decrease in revenue in our international markets driven by the accelerated exit from unprofitable direct markets. Gross margin was 64.2% of revenue, compared to 66.6% of revenue for the first quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.1 million, or 6%, to $18.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The change in total operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $0.5 million, or 5%, in general and administrative expenses, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 5%, in selling and marketing expenses, and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 13%, in research and development expenses. The reduction in first quarter of 2025 operating expenses reflects our continued progress in cost containment and streamlining of our operations.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.5 million, compared to operating loss of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.4 million, or $17.44 per share, compared to net loss of $9.8 million, or $16.91 per share for the first quarter of 2024. Weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024 gives effect for the Company’s 1 for 11 reverse stock split effective March 3, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $8.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.2 million and total debt obligations of approximately $35.5 million, compared to $4.3 million and total debt obligations of approximately $39.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Outlook:

Given the Company’s active dialogue with existing lenders and investors, ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives with various interested parties to maximize shareholder value, and assessment of potential trade disruptions, the Company is not providing full year 2025 financial guidance at this time.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 9 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa Pro, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors, including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management and Aperture Venture Partners.

Venus Concept Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,199 $ 4,271 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,808 and $3,402 as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 16,782 18,721 Inventories 17,633 17,561 Prepaid expenses 743 828 Advances to suppliers 6,036 6,027 Other current assets 1,212 1,104 Total current assets 45,605 48,512 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables, net of allowance of $244 and $384 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 8,213 8,534 Deferred tax assets 1,119 1,459 Severance pay funds 477 488 Property and equipment, net 851 936 Operating right-of-use assets, net 3,079 3,282 Intangible assets 4,116 4,973 Total long-term assets 17,855 19,672 TOTAL ASSETS $ 63,460 $ 68,184 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 7,372 $ 6,484 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,513 11,433 Note payable 13,910 8,271 Unearned interest income 828 907 Warranty accrual 806 917 Deferred revenues 880 953 Operating lease liabilities 1,300 1,322 Total current liabilities 35,609 30,287 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 21,565 31,437 Accrued severance pay 517 528 Unearned interest income 341 364 Warranty accrual 172 222 Operating lease liabilities 1,803 1,997 Other long-term liabilities 725 511 Total long-term liabilities 25,123 35,059 TOTAL LIABILITIES 60,732 65,346 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (Note 14): Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 709,130 and 709,130 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 323,494 311,238 Accumulated deficit (321,262 ) (308,899 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,262 2,369 Non-controlling interests 466 469 2,728 2,838 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 63,460 $ 68,184





Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Leases $ 2,649 $ 3,593 Products and services 10,994 13,886 13,643 17,479 Cost of goods sold: Leases 844 1,477 Products and services 4,044 4,355 4,888 5,832 Gross profit 8,755 11,647 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 6,992 7,374 General and administrative 9,735 10,248 Research and development 1,556 1,785 Total operating expenses 18,283 19,407 Loss from operations (9,528 ) (7,760 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange (gain) loss (119 ) 324 Finance expenses 1,570 1,668 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,049 — Loss before income taxes (12,028 ) (9,752 ) Income tax expense 338 37 Net loss $ (12,366 ) $ (9,789 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders of the Company $ (12,363 ) $ (9,794 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest $ (3 ) $ 5 Net loss per share: Basic $ (17.44 ) $ (16.92 ) Diluted $ (17.44 ) $ (16.92 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 709 579 Diluted 709 579





Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (12,366 ) $ (9,789 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 950 975 Stock-based compensation 207 339 Provision for expected credit losses 1,172 171 Provision for inventory obsolescence 569 372 Finance expenses and accretion 1,634 481 Deferred tax expense (recovery) 341 (120 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,049 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 27 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable short-term and long-term 1,226 3,226 Inventories (641 ) 1,722 Prepaid expenses 85 264 Advances to suppliers (9 ) 678 Other current assets (107 ) 417 Operating right-of-use assets, net 203 437 Other long-term assets (139 ) (1 ) Trade payables 914 (1,251 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,104 ) (263 ) Current operating lease liabilities (22 ) (172 ) Severance pay funds 11 144 Unearned interest income (102 ) 29 Long-term operating lease liabilities (194 ) (316 ) Other long-term liabilities (14 ) (226 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,310 ) (2,878 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (35 ) (25 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35 ) (25 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 10 2024 Registered Direct Offering shares and warrants, net of costs of $222 — 977 2024 Convertible Notes issued to EW, net of costs of $393 — 1,607 Proceeds from Short-term Bridge Financing by Madryn, net of costs of $27 5,273 — Net cash provided by financing activities 5,273 2,594 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (1,072 ) (309 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 4,271 5,396 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 3,199 $ 5,087 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 1 $ 27 Cash paid for interest $ — $ 1,187

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before foreign exchange (gain) loss, financial expenses, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following is a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Venus Concept Inc.

Reconciliation of Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Net loss $ (12,366 ) $ (9,789 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (119 ) 324 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,049 — Finance expenses 1,570 1,668 Income tax expense 338 37 Depreciation and amortization 950 975 Stock-based compensation expense 207 339 CEWS(1) — 418 Other adjustments(2) 27 910 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,344 ) $ (5,118 )

(1) In April 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) initiated an audit of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Claim (“CEWS”) that the Company filed between 2020-2021. The CRA has currently assessed a denial of CEWS claims made by the Company in 2020 and requesting repayment of $418. The Company disputes the CRA assessment and intends to challenge this matter through the Tax Court or Judicial Review.

(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 the other adjustments are represented by restructuring activities designed to improve the Company's operations and cost structure.