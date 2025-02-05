Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”, “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral therapies for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company executives will participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Event: Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 2:40-3:10 PM ET

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for ninety days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative oral therapies for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, structural biology, and immunology enables the discovery of differentiated small molecule therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need, and our extensive experience in clinical development allows the rapid progression of these drugs through clinical trials. Our lead portfolio of NLRP3 inhibitors includes VTX2735, a peripherally restricted NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for recurrent pericarditis, and VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Our inflammatory bowel disease portfolio includes tamuzimod (VTX002), an S1P1R modulator, and VTX958, a TYK2 inhibitor, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

