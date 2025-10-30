SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

VentureMed Group Closes $28M Series C Funding to Accelerate Commercial Adoption and Expand Indications for the FLEX VPTM System

October 30, 2025 | 
3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureMed Group, Inc., a leading medical device company specializing in vessel preparation and access management technologies for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and arteriovenous fistulas and grafts (AVF, AVG), today announced the closing of a $28 million Series C financing round led by S3 Ventures, and joined by existing investors including Endeavour Vision.

"As we enter our next phase, we are grateful for the continued support of our existing investors and excited to welcome new partners to the syndicate," said Denis Harrington, President and CEO of VentureMed. "This significant financing underscores investor confidence in the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System and our mission to strengthen VentureMed's position in global vascular care."

In addition to expanded commercial infrastructure, the funding will also advance VentureMed's clinical program and support new product development, including new applications in adjacent vascular settings.

"VentureMed is addressing one of the most persistent challenges in vascular access with a technology that is both elegant and transformative," said Brian R. Smith, Managing Director at S3 Ventures. "Our partnership reflects a shared mission to bring breakthrough treatments to those who need them most."

Vascular diseases are a growing burden globally, driven by the rise in obesity, diabetes and hypertension. PAD affects more than 20 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide1, while stenosis and vessel dysfunction remain major causes of access failure in dialysis patients. FLEX was developed to improve vessel compliance, minimize trauma, and support better long-term outcomes. "Lesion prep is rapidly becoming one of the most important procedures for improving patient outcomes. The FLEX VP system is leading the way in addressing AV Access interventions," said Dr. Ari Kramer, General Surgeon, Spartanburg Medical Center. "This fundraising is an important milestone as the company advances additional clinical evidence and expanded indications."

Already FDA 510(k)-cleared, CE Mark-approved, and supported in the U.S. by a dedicated CMS HCPCS code (C1600) with transitional pass-through payment, FLEX is positioned to redefine vessel preparation and potentially expand treatment options worldwide.

"The cycle of re-narrowing and repeat procedures in vascular disease places a significant burden on patients and health systems," said Alexander Schmitz, Partner at Endeavour Vision. "A technology that reduces the need for reinterventions not only improves outcomes but also aligns with the shift to value-based care. We're excited to continue supporting VentureMed as it expands access to this important therapy."

About VentureMed Group & FLEX Vessel Prep™ System

VentureMed Group, Inc. is a pioneering privately held medical device company based in Minnesota dedicated to advancing endovascular solutions for arteriovenous (AV) access and peripheral arterial disease (PAD) interventions. The company's flagship technology, the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System, is an FDA 510(k)-cleared and CE Mark-approved device, that is designed to optimize vessel preparation using its proprietary Kinetic Endovascular Micro-incision Creation (KEMIC) technology. Unlike traditional balloon-based approaches that apply static pressure, KEMIC leverages controlled motion and dynamic vessel apposition to create long, precise micro-incisions. This unique mechanism facilitates luminal gain, may enhance drug uptake when used in combination therapy, and may reduce vessel trauma – ultimately lowering the risk of restenosis. For more information, visit www.VentureMedgroup.com.

References: 1. Allison M.A. et al.Circulation. 2023;148:286–296.

Media contact: Tom Michals

tmichals@venturemedgroup.com

+1(763) 951-0280

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venturemed-group-closes-28m-series-c-funding-to-accelerate-commercial-adoption-and-expand-indications-for-the-flex-vptm-system-302598016.html

SOURCE VentureMed Group

Minnesota Funding Indications
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gold bull and bear on each side of a wooden seesaw in gradient blue background. Illustration of the concept of bullish and bearish market, change of stock prices and risk of investment
Venture capital
Biotech Markets Turn Positive but Experts Say Don’t Call It a Comeback—Yet
October 22, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
3D illustration of hair root growing from skin cells, symbolizing strength, growth, and nourishment. Perfect for haircare, cosmetic advertising, medical research, and healthcare concepts.
Funding
Veradermics Gets $150M Series C To Advance Hair Regrowth Pill
October 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hair care treatment and repair, follicles with damaged structure and split ends, healthy on beige background 3d render icon set. Cosmetic product with keratin, shampoo mockup banner, 3D illustration
Funding
Pelage Pharmaceuticals Raises $120 Million To Grow Hair Loss Program
October 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Robotic claw clutching a money stock illustration
Series B
Kailera Banks Massive $600M Raise for Phase III Obesity Study
October 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac