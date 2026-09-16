VedaBio Appoints Valerie R. Dixon to Board of Directors

Dixon joins as an independent Board member, adding deep healthcare finance and transaction expertise as VedaBio enters its next phase of growth

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VedaBio, a pioneering biotechnology company transforming molecular detection, today announced the appointment of Valerie Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of Cleveland Diagnostics, as the first independent member of its Board of Directors. Dixon brings two decades of experience advising healthcare and life sciences companies, executives and boards on strategic and financial matters, including mergers and acquisitions, and various financings.

“We welcome Valerie to VedaBio’s Board of Directors at this pivotal time,” said Frédéric Sweeney, PhD, President and CEO of VedaBio. “Her deep understanding of healthcare finance, capital strategy and strategic transactions brings a crucial and highly complementary perspective to our board, at the right time. As VedaBio advances its target amplification-free CRISPR-based molecular diagnostic for urgent care settings, Valerie will be an invaluable thought partner as we evaluate strategic financing and transaction opportunities and move toward commercialization.”

Dixon previously served as Senior Partner at Flagship Pioneering, where she helped Flagship’s portfolio companies assess financing needs and optimize external capital raising. She spent the majority of her career at Morgan Stanley, where she was Managing Director and Global Head of Life Sciences Tools and Diagnostics in the firm's Healthcare Investment Banking Group. In that role, she served as a trusted advisor to global corporations on all aspects of strategy and corporate finance, leading engagements across mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financings, and capital markets strategy.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Dixon held similar roles at J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Lehman Brothers, including as a sell-side research analyst covering the emerging medical technology, life sciences tools and diagnostics sectors. She serves on the boards of the Metropolitan Opera and the National Kidney Foundation. Dixon earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard University.

“I am thrilled to join VedaBio at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Dixon. "Across my years advising companies in the life sciences tools and diagnostics space, VedaBio's product-centric approach stands out as a genuine differentiator. This is a team that understands its market and is building exactly the right product to bring comprehensive testing to decentralized settings. Delivering rapid, accurate results in urgent care has the potential to transform how clinicians diagnose and treat patients. I look forward to partnering closely with Fred and the board as we move toward commercialization.”

About VedaBio

VedaBio is building first-in-class diagnostic products designed to deliver rapid, accurate, and accessible testing in decentralized and point-of-need settings. Powered by the company’s CRISPR platform, which is designed to detect targets without the amplification step required by conventional methods, these products represent the next generation of molecular diagnostics, built to bring uncompromising high medical value to the decentralized setting. VedaBio is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.vedabio.com.

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Karen Sharma

CG Life

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