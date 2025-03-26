Vast Granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation from the FDA

Advantages can accelerate making ALX1 drug candidate available to patients

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vast Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life science company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated its ALX1 drug candidate as a “Qualified Infectious Disease Product” (QIDP). This incentive program was designed to promote the development of antibacterial drugs to treat serious or life-threatening infections, such as those caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

“This designation recognizes ALX1 as a significant innovation for treating bronchiectasis patients who suffer from chronic Pseudomonas infections,” stated Nathan Stasko, Chief Executive Officer of Vast Therapeutics. “The takeaway is that the FDA and Vast are working together to speed access to this transformative medicine for all bronchiectasis patients, regardless of where they come from, genetic mutation or otherwise.”

QIDP designations from the FDA offer several key benefits to life science companies aiming to treat serious or life-threatening infectious diseases. The main advantages include:

Fast Track Designation (upon request): Designed to facilitate the development and expedited review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions. This provides a potential quicker route to market, creating faster access for patients who need the treatment. Priority Review: The FDA aims to complete its review of a future new drug application in 6 months (instead of the standard 10 months). This can significantly shorten the time to market. Extended Market Exclusivity: Drugs with QIDP status are eligible for an additional 5 years of market exclusivity. This extension is separate from patent protection and is meant to reward companies for developing drugs that address serious infectious diseases.

About ALX1

Clinical evidence shows that people with certain chronic respiratory diseases have significantly reduced nitric oxide production that affects their ability to mount an effective defense against microbial challenges and an inability to regulate the resulting inflammation. Our lead candidate, ALX1, is a first-in-class small molecule drug product designed to efficiently restore nitric oxide levels in the lung. Delivered via a hand-held, portable inhalation device, ALX1 is nebulized daily as a fine mist into the lungs. This dual mechanism of action treatment targets the vicious cycle of infection and inflammation in these patients.

About Pseudomonas aeruginosa (“Pseudomonas”)

Attributable to >500,000 deaths per year around the world, this gram-negative bacterium typically infects people in the hospital or with weakened immune systems and is particularly problematic for patients with chronic lung diseases. Bronchiectasis, as an example, is a severe and progressive lung disease frequently dominated by Pseudomonas infections which result in a seven times higher rate of hospitalization and a three times higher rate of mortality.

About Vast Therapeutics

Vast is a life science company committed to creating transformative medicines for patients with chronic lung diseases. The debilitating cycle of chronic infection and inflammation affects lungs across the entire spectrum of human life, ranging from children with rare orphan diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF) to adults with the highly prevalent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our drug candidates target the nitric oxide insufficiency in these diseases to provide both meaningful patient benefits as well as address underlying causality.

