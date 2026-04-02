Vascarta Announces Positive Clinical Trial Results for Topical/Transdermal Curcumin Gel VAS-101 in Knee Osteoarthritis

Novel Transdermal Curcumin Formulation Demonstrates Pain Reduction and Improved Quality of Life in Phase 1b Clinical Trial

Study published in Frontiers in Pain Research reports significant reduction in knee pain with topical curcumin formulation

SUMMIT, N.J., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascarta Inc. today announced the publication of results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating VAS-101, the company's investigational topical/transdermal curcumin gel, for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis. The study appears in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Pain Research. Frontiers | The effect of a topical curcumin formulation (VAS-101) on knee pain in adults with knee osteoarthritis: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study

The clinical trial demonstrated that participants using VAS-101 experienced statistically significant reductions in knee pain compared with placebo, along with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Dr. Adrian Lopresti, Managing Director of Clinical Trials Australia and principal investigator, stated, "The results of this study demonstrate that, in people with knee osteoarthritis, the topical application of VAS-101 reduced knee pain within 28 days, with clinically meaningful improvements occurring in approximately 40% of participants. VAS-101 may represent a promising option for individuals experiencing knee osteoarthritis."

Study Design



The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolled 60 adults aged 45–75 with knee osteoarthritis. Participants applied either 0.1 mL VAS-101 or 0.1 mL placebo gel to the affected knee every other day for 28 days.

Researchers assessed outcomes using several validated measures, including:

KOOS pain subscale (primary endpoint)

Daily pain ratings

Performance-based physical function tests

Use of rescue oral pain medication

Key Findings



Results from the study showed that VAS-101 produced meaningful improvements in pain outcomes compared with placebo:

Significant improvement in KOOS pain score (β: 5.12; 95% CI: 0.47–9.77; p = 0.041)

Significant reduction in daily pain ratings (p = 0.005)

39.3% of participants using VAS-101 reported feeling "much improved" or "very much improved," compared with 13.3% in the placebo group (p = 0.019)

32.1% of participants achieved a Minimal Clinically Important Difference in symptoms, compared with 13.3% with placebo

VAS-101 was well tolerated, with no significant adverse reactions reported. Temporary skin staining, a known characteristic of topical curcumin, was observed but resolved within two to three days after discontinuation.

Implications



The study suggests that topical delivery of curcumin may offer a promising non-oral therapeutic approach to managing osteoarthritis-related knee pain, potentially addressing limitations associated with oral formulations.

While further research with larger patient populations and longer treatment durations is needed, these findings highlight the potential role of VAS-101 in managing osteoarthritis pain," said Joel Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., inventor of Vascarta's patented transdermal drug delivery technology, Professor Emeritus at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Chief Scientific Officer.

Chairman and CEO Richard Prince, Ph.D. added: "These data indicate the potential of VAS-101 to become the standard of care in osteoarthritis. We intend to accelerate our efforts in the development of VAS-101 for osteoarthritis with the anticipated filing of an Investigational New Drug Application to the United States Food & Drug Administration later this year."

About Knee Osteoarthritis



Knee osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint condition affecting millions of adults worldwide. It is characterized by chronic pain, stiffness, reduced mobility, and progressive deterioration of joint cartilage.

About VAS-101



VAS-101 is an investigational topical curcumin formulation developed and patented by Vascarta. It is designed to deliver curcumin through the skin directly into affected joints, potentially providing localized and enhanced systemic anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects.

About Vascarta



Vascarta Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to address chronic pain and inflammation. The company's proprietary drug delivery platform supports a growing pipeline of therapies targeting inflammatory diseases and cancer.

The company's lead candidate, Vasceptor® (VAS-101), is a topically applied transdermal formulation utilizing curcumin as its active pharmaceutical ingredient. By bypassing the gastrointestinal tract and first-pass liver metabolism, the transdermal route may enhance curcumin delivery into systemic circulation compared with oral formulations.

Contacts for further information:



Dr. Richard Prince



Chairman, CEO & President



rprince@vascarta.com

Mr. David Hymson



Communications



dhymson@vascarta.com

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SOURCE Vascarta Inc