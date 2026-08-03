Varda Announces Biopharma Leader Mikael Dolsten will Join Board as Space-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Accelerates

The company appoints one of biopharma's most accomplished R&D leaders to its board as it aims to produce the first pharmaceutical made in space for patients on Earth.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varda Space Industries announced the appointment of pharmaceutical leader Mikael Dolsten to its board of directors. Dolsten is one of biopharma's most accomplished R&D leaders, having served for 16 years as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Pfizer R&D, where he oversaw the approval of more than 36 medicines and vaccines and advanced more than 150 drug candidates into clinical studies.

Throughout his career, Dolsten has played a leading role in translating pioneering science like Varda's into approved medicines, guiding programs from discovery through global development, regulatory approval, and commercialization.

"The history of medicine is a history of manufacturing breakthroughs, from fermentation to recombinant proteins, each new environment has expanded what was possible. Varda has built the infrastructure to make orbital manufacturing reliable and repeatable, and I am excited to help translate that capability into medicines that make a difference for patients," said Varda board member Mikael Dolsten.

The first space-made product for Earth will be a pharmaceutical, and Varda will be the first to utilize microgravity to deliver novel drugs to benefit patients. Due to the absence of gravity, materials such as the active pharmaceutical ingredients in medicines behave differently than they would on Earth, enabling formulations that would otherwise be impossible to achieve.

The company's goal is for in-space pharmaceutical processing to become a normal, reliable part of the drug development pipeline. Varda is now the only company with the launch cadence, reentry capability, and pharmaceutical science team to bring routine space manufacturing to market.

"We started Varda with the conviction that the first product manufactured in space and consumed on Earth would be a pharmaceutical," said Varda co-founder and Board Chairman Delian Asparouhov. "Mikael's decades of experience leading drug discovery and development at the highest levels will be invaluable to Varda as we move from proving out the technology to bringing space-made medicines to the market."

Since its first mission in 2023, Varda has rapidly increased its flight cadence, completing multiple successful reentry missions with ten launches and reentries planned through 2027. Varda's W-series vehicles, which reach Mach 25 on their return from orbit, offer government and commercial partners a reliable, repeatable, and economical way to return materials and data from space to Earth. As launch cadence across the industry continues to increase, the ability to bring things back will become as foundational as the ability to send them up.

About Varda

Varda Space Industries is building the infrastructure for a thriving orbital economy, from in-orbit pharmaceutical processing to reliable and economical hypersonic reentry capsules. The company operates out of El Segundo, California with office and industrial production space and has office space in Washington, D.C. and Huntsville, Alabama. Follow Varda on X (@vardaspace), Instagram (@vardaspaceindustries), and LinkedIn.

Alex Pearlman, Head of Communications and Marketing: press@varda.com

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SOURCE Varda Space Industries Inc.