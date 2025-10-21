Valink Therapeutics Closes $11.8 Million Pre-A Financing Round to Advance Oncology Pipeline

Funding accelerates development of novel therapeutics to improve outcomes for patients with cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Valink Therapeutics Inc. (“Valink”), a private biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapeutics with a focus on bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (bsADCs) and complementary modalities for improved patient outcomes, today announced the closing of a $11.8 million funding round and the expansion of its U.S. presence, with headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Valink’s pipeline of first-in-class treatments designed to deliver enhanced efficacy, safety and precision in the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Valink’s bsADC technology aims to address key limitations of current ADCs by integrating novel targeting strategies with improved payload delivery. The company is also exploring complementary therapeutic modalities to broaden its impact across multiple cancer indications.

The financing was led by European venture capital fund redalpine, with participation from new investors LongeVC and Oxford Science Enterprises. Existing investors, including RV Invest, p53 Invest, and Hoxton Ventures also contributed to the round.

“We are grateful to redalpine and our syndicate of new and existing investors for their confidence in our vision and strategy,” said Arne Scheu, DPhil, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valink Therapeutics. “This financing strengthens our position as a leader in next-generation bispecific ADCs and supports the advancement of our oncology pipeline toward key milestones. Our V-gate approach and proprietary drug discovery engine expand the frontier of antibody drug conjugates, offering the potential for first-in-class medicines to address areas of high unmet need in oncology and beyond.”

"At redalpine, we back technologies that reshape paradigms. Valink’s discovery platform and V-gate approach represent a compelling advancement on traditional ADC strategies - unlocking new therapeutic possibilities by fusing programmable biology and a novel framework for target synergy,” said Michael Sidler, redalpine founding partner and member of Valink Therapeutics board of directors. “We’re excited to lead this round and support Valink’s mission to address real-world disease biology with precision and adaptability.”

About Valink Therapeutics

Valink Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (bsADCs) and other modalities for improved patient outcomes. Valink’s proprietary discovery platform and V-gate™ approach address key challenges of current technologies by expanding the toolbox of available approaches for bispecific antibody therapeutics and bispecific ADCs, unlocking fine-tuned target control, functional outcomes, and improved therapeutic index. In addition to bsADCs, the Company has developed proprietary protein technologies for multispecific or multifunctional ADCs, multivalent agonists, and beyond. Valink is currently advancing two oncology programs into preclinical development for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer.

Valink Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts with a research and development subsidiary (Valink Therapeutics Ltd) and facilities in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit: https://www.valinktx.com/

About redalpine

redalpine is the pan-European venture capital firm that empowers GameChangers. Founded in Zurich in 2006, with offices in Berlin, London, and a presence in San Francisco, redalpine brings together financial investment, operational expertise, and a vast international network to help ambitious entrepreneurs transform their vision into a reality. redalpine has over $1bn in assets under management and has backed some of Europe’s most disruptive science and technology companies, including Araris Biotech (ADC company recently acquired by Taiho), Memo Therapeutics, Apoha, Klarna, N26, Proxima Fusion, Basecamp Research and ExpressionEdits. With a multi-stage investment approach, redalpine invests Europe- wide and counts over 100 companies in its portfolio. Find out more at www.redalpine.com.

