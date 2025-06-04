USP announces new Advanced Technologies Laboratory to accelerate and scale pharmaceutical manufacturing innovations

- The U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) announced today the opening of its Advanced Technologies Laboratory in Rockville, Maryland. USP will use this lab, and related solutions and expertise, to develop, pilot, and scale innovations that foster more efficient and expanded production of quality medicines for stronger and more secure supply chains.The lab expands USP capabilities to help manufacturers overcome barriers in the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies by developing new approaches and processes for flow chemistry and additive manufacturing coupled with advanced analytical techniques such as process analytical technologies (PAT) that can enable real-time quality monitoring. The lab will also support development of alternative and novel synthetic routes to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials. Taken together, these capabilities are essential in efforts to create stronger supply chains through strategic onshoring, distributed manufacturing, and personalized medicine.“Advanced manufacturing technologies make possible the responsive, distributed manufacturing and onshoring strategies that make our medicine supply chains more secure and reliable. But adoption at commercial scale can be challenging, especially for generic manufacturers,” said Ronald T. Piervincenzi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of USP. “The Advanced Technologies Lab will help launch and scale innovations that get products to patients more efficiently, while strengthening our medicine supply chains.”USP offers end-to-end supply chain analytics and solutions– from chemical precursors to finished pharmaceutical products. Accurate, comprehensive mapping of the medicines supply chain helps identify supply chain risks, such as over consolidation, and pinpoints opportunities for intervention. The Advanced Technologies Lab will help industry and regulators accelerate the adoption of new technologies that help to mitigate supply chain risks and, where appropriate, establish guidance that supports regulatory predictability, process efficiencies, and faster time to market, all of which can strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.“The Advanced Technologies Lab exemplifies USP’s commitment to advancing efficient, quality, and sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing through the application of cutting-edge technologies,” said Emily Kaine, SVP of Global Health and Manufacturing Services. “USP’s unique capabilities and decades of expertise can help overcome the barriers that have limited the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. Doing so will help ensure that the medicines people rely on for health are available when and where they’re needed.”USP currently operates more than 70,000 square feet of laboratory space across sites in the U.S. and India. USP labs provide unparalleled expertise in developing quality and process standards, establishing and validating analytical methods, characterizing impurities, and synthesizing organic compounds. The Advanced Technologies Lab is the latest of USP’s investments in advanced manufacturing technologies. USP plans to continue expanding its advanced technology footprint into an additional 8,000 square foot laboratory in 2026.USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality resources and standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our resources, standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and foods for billions of people worldwide.