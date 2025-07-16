USP announces Expert Committee Rosters for 2025-2030 cycle

Small Molecules Therapeutic Areas 1 (Antibiotics, Antimicrobials & Antivirals)

Small Molecules Therapeutic Areas 2 (Cold, Cough & Analgesic)

Small Molecules Therapeutic Areas 3 (Gastrointestinal, Renal, Endocrine & Oncology)

Small Molecules Therapeutic Areas 4 (Psychiatric, Psychoactive, Neuromuscular, Radiopharmaceutical & Non-Radioactive Imaging Agents)

Small Molecules Therapeutic Areas 5 (Pulmonary, Aerosol, Inhalation & Steroids)

Small Molecules Therapeutic Areas 6 (Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Otic, Dermatology & Veterinary Products)

Therapeutic Peptides, Oligonucleotides and Complex Carbohydrates

Therapeutic Proteins

Vaccines

Cell and Gene Therapies

Excipient Monographs 1 (Simple Organic/Inorganic, Lipids, Essential Oils and Fixed Oils, Fats & Minerals)

Excipient Monographs 2 (Natural, Synthetic, Semi-synthetic Polymers, Cellulosics, Waxes & Clays)

Excipient Chapters (Excipients Test Methods & more)

Botanical Dietary Supplements and Herbal Medicines

Non-botanical Dietary Supplements

Dietary Supplements Admission, Evaluation & Labeling

Food ingredients

Healthcare Safety, Quality & Nomenclature

Compounding

Healthcare Information and Technology

Personalized Medicines

Dosage Forms

Chemical Analysis

Microbiology

Packaging and Distribution

Statistics

Pharmaceutical Analysis Lifecycle and Data Science

Materials Physical Properties Characterization

The United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is announcing today theand the appointment of more than 350 Expert Volunteers for the 2025–2030 cycle. These distinguished professionals bring a wide range of expertise and independent perspectives to support USP’s mission to improve people’s health by increasing the supply of quality medicines, dietary supplements and food ingredients.Each Expert Committee is dedicated to a specific area of focus, reflecting the breadth of USP’s work. Through their collaborative efforts, USP’s Expert Volunteers play a critical role in setting the standards that help ensure the quality of products used by people around the world.“With the support of USP’s dedicated staff, our independent Expert Volunteers bring the scientific rigor and innovative thinking essential to addressing today’s evolving quality challenges for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients,” said, PhD, USP Chief Science Officer and Chair of the USP Council of Experts (CoE), one of USP’s volunteer leadership bodies. “Together, we develop public standards that help ensure the medicines and other products relied upon by patients and consumers worldwide meet consistent, trusted benchmarks for quality.”USP standards play a vital role in safeguarding access to quality medicines worldwide and are used in more than 140 countries. USP Expert Committees support the development of new and revised standards, which appear in the U.S. Pharmacopeia–National Formulary (USP–NF), the legally recognized official compendium of standards for drugs and drug ingredients in the United States; the Food Chemicals Codex (FCC), an internationally accepted compendium for food ingredients; and the USP Herbal Medicines Compendium (HMC). Expert Committees address specific standards setting areas within USP, such as small molecules, biologics, excipients, dietary supplements, herbal medicines and food ingredients, healthcare quality and safety, and general chapters. USP Expert Committees are comprised of scientific experts who volunteer their time, working alongside USP staff, liaisons from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and other government regulators.Last month, USPwho will lead the Expert Committees and make up the Council of Experts. USP Expert Volunteers were selected from a competitive candidate pool of nearly 5,000 unique applicants from 128 countries around the world, representing the largest and most geographically diverse group of applicants in USP’s more than 200-year history.“The incoming slate of Expert Volunteers reflects how global in nature the medicines supply chain has become – as well as USP’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the quality of the products people consume through the expertise and dedication of the scientific leaders who represent the geographies around the world that rely on USP standards,” said Atouf. “Our impressive line-up of Expert Volunteers for the new cycle will ensure our standards-setting process remains globally relevant and scientifically rigorous.”Learn more about each of the Expert Committees, including their, at USP.org.For additional information, please contact:USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality resources and standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our resources, standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and foods for billions of people worldwide.