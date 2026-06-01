US FDA Approves FoundationOne®CDx and FoundationOne®Liquid CDx as Companion Diagnostics for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) in Combination with XTANDI® (enzalutamide) to Identify Patients with HRR Gene-Mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

With these approvals, Foundation Medicine now has nine companion diagnostic indications for prostate cancer, the most of any company1

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced that it has received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FoundationOne®CDx and FoundationOne®Liquid CDx to be used as companion diagnostics for Pfizer’s TALZENNA® (talazoparib) in combination with XTANDI® (enzalutamide) to identify patients with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). TALZENNA is first and only PARP inhibitor approved for use with an existing standard of care (XTANDI) for adult patients with both BRCA mutated and non-BRCA HRR gene-mutated mCRPC.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with approximately 1 in 8 diagnosed during their lifetime.2 mCRPC occurs when prostate cancer grows and spreads to other parts of the body despite hormone therapy that lowers testosterone. HRR gene mutations are present in approximately 20-30% of patients with mCRPC.3 While treatment options have expanded in recent years, patients with mCRPC often continue to face poor prognosis and limited treatment options.4

“Every patient deserves clear, personalized answers when it comes to their treatment plan, but one-size-fits all approaches do not work for everyone. As more targeted therapies become available to treat mCRPC, it is incredibly important to have high-quality tissue- and blood-based companion diagnostics available to best inform personalized treatment plans for each unique patient,” said Todd Druley, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Foundation Medicine. “These two approvals further strengthen Foundation Medicine’s leadership in companion diagnostics and underscore the critical role of comprehensive genomic profiling in connecting patients with targeted treatment options.”

Foundation Medicine is the only company with an FDA-approved portfolio of tissue and blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling tests.5 With this most recent approval, Foundation Medicine has nine FDA-approved companion diagnostic indications for prostate cancer, and over 100 approved CDx indications in total, three times more than any other comprehensive genomic profiling company.1,6

“Too many prostate cancer patients still can’t access the biomarker tests that should guide their treatment, not because the tests don’t exist, but because access isn’t consistent or equitable,” said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. “Biomarker testing gives patients and their families the clarity they need to understand their diagnosis and make informed decisions about care. Every person deserves access to personalized treatment information, regardless of their doctor, their diagnosis, or their ZIP code.”

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

About FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy which may pose a risk. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and important risk information, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA and is FDA-approved to report short variants in 311 genes, rearrangements in 8 genes and copy number alterations in 3 genes, and as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. When considering eligibility for ROZLYTREK® based on the detection of NTRK1/2/3 and ROS1 fusions, or for TEPMETKO® based on the detection of MET SNVs and indels that lead to MET exon 14 skipping, testing using plasma specimens is only appropriate for patients for whom tumor tissue is not available for testing. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and mutation status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

Foundation Medicine® and FoundationOne® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

1 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc. 2025

2 Cancer.org. “American Cancer Society Key Statistics for Prostate Cancer.” January 2026. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/prostate-cancer/about/key-statistics.html

3 de Bono J, et al. Olaparib for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. N Engl J Med. 2020 May 28;382(22):2091-2102. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1911440. Epub 2020 Apr 28. PMID: 32343890.

4 Freedland SJ, Davis M, Epstein AJ, Arondekar B, Ivanova JI. Real-world treatment patterns and overall survival among men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in the US Medicare population. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis 2024;27(2):327-33.

5 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., 2025

6 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., 2026

Holly Campbell, 480-213-8368

newsroom@foundationmedicine.com