Press Releases

UroGen Pharma to Present at TD Cowen: 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

May 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen: 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA to take place on May 27-28, 2025.



TD Cowen: 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

Date / Time:

May 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

Location:

Virtual

Webcast Link:

here

Webcasts from the conferences will also be available on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the site for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product to treat LG-UTUC and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with recurrent low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma.


Contacts

INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone
Senior Director, Investor Relations
vincent.perrone@urogen.com
609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:

Cindy Romano
Director, Corporate Communications
cindy.romano@urogen.com
609-460-3583 ext. 1083

New Jersey Events
