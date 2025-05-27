UroGen Pharma to Present at TD Cowen: 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen: 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA to take place on May 27-28, 2025.
TD Cowen: 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA
Date / Time:
May 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET
Format:
Fireside Chat
Location:
Virtual
Webcast Link:
Webcasts from the conferences will also be available on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the site for approximately 90 days.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product to treat LG-UTUC and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with recurrent low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma.
