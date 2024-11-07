Ureteral Stents Market to worth US$ 828.4 Million by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ureteral stents market size is estimated to be valued at USD 498.2 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 828.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising prevalence of urolithiasis and increasing number of nephrolithotomy procedures drives market growth. According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than US$ 2.1 billion is spent annually on kidney stone treatment in the U.S. Ureteral stents are predominantly used in procedures such as lithotripsy and pyelolithotomy. It is used to prevent postoperative complications such as ureteral obstruction and infections. Market Trends Biodegradable stents eliminate the need for secondary removal procedure after a certain period of time. In October 2018, Surmodics, Inc. announced the commercial launch of its biodegradable ureteral stent platform called Veyor. Another trend gaining traction is adoption of active ureteral stents. In October 2020, Rocamed entered into a strategic alliance with PNN Medical A/S to distribute its TULIP ureteral stent. TULIP is an active ureteral stent that generates peristaltic contractions and simulate the natural ureter function. Ureteral Stents Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $498.2 million Estimated Value by 2030 $828.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Historical Data 2017–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing incidence of kidney diseases • Increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities Restraints & Challenges • Product recall of ureteral stents Market Opportunities Double pigtail stents segment is expected to dominate the ureteral stents market. Double pigtail stents feature a closed loop on both ends that prevent migration of the stent. Their closed coil design allows them to conform to the anatomy of the urinary tract comfortably. Their secure fit and low risk of migration make them one of the most commonly used product types. Within the material type segment, metal stents segment is poised to hold a dominant position. Metal stents such as nitinol stents offer greater strength and radiopaque properties. Metal stents radiopaque design allows for easy visualization under x-rays. It facilitates precise placement and detection of any mispositioning. They are suitable for management of complex ureteral obstructions due to durable design and longer durability. Key Market Takeaways The global ureteral stents market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the rising prevalence of urolithiasis and kidney diseases globally. On the basis of product type, the double pigtail stents segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to their secure fit and low risk of migration. On the basis of material type, the metal stents segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period. This is due to their greater strength and radiopaque properties facilitating precise placement. On the basis of application, the kidney stones segment is poised to be the leading segment. This is due to increasing incidence of nephrolithiasis globally. North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is owing to the high caseload of urolithiasis and technological advancements. Competitor Insights - Boston Scientific Corporation - Allium Ltd. - B. Barun Melsungen AG - Cook, Coloplast Corp. - Medline Industries, LP. - Olympus America - Pnn Medical A/S - Teleflex Incroporated - Becton - Dickinson and Company Recent Developments In June 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation was recognized with a Bronze Edison Award in Science and Medical Category for its Tria Ureteral Stent. It is first stent produced to offer protection against urine calcium and salt deposits. In February 2023, Olympus Corporation announced acquisition of Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. It developed gastrointestinal metallic stents to strengthen GI Endo Therapy capabilities.



Multiloop Stents By Material Type: Metal Stents



Polymer Stents



Silicone Ureteral Stents





Hybrid Ureteral Stents





Polyurethane Ureteral Stents By Application: Kidney Stones



Ureteroscopy





Lithotripsy





Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy



Kidney Transplantation



Urinary Incontinence



Tumors



Others By End User: Hospitals



Gastrointestinal Surgery Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Region: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





