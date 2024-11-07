SUBSCRIBE
Ureteral Stents Market to worth US$ 828.4 Million by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ureteral stents market size is estimated to be valued at USD 498.2 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 828.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising prevalence of urolithiasis and increasing number of nephrolithotomy procedures drives market growth. According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than US$ 2.1 billion is spent annually on kidney stone treatment in the U.S. Ureteral stents are predominantly used in procedures such as lithotripsy and pyelolithotomy. It is used to prevent postoperative complications such as ureteral obstruction and infections.

Market Trends

Biodegradable stents eliminate the need for secondary removal procedure after a certain period of time. In October 2018, Surmodics, Inc. announced the commercial launch of its biodegradable ureteral stent platform called Veyor.

Another trend gaining traction is adoption of active ureteral stents. In October 2020, Rocamed entered into a strategic alliance with PNN Medical A/S to distribute its TULIP ureteral stent. TULIP is an active ureteral stent that generates peristaltic contractions and simulate the natural ureter function.

Ureteral Stents Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2022

$498.2 million

Estimated Value by 2030

$828.4 million

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

Historical Data

2017–2020

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Material Type, By Application, By End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Growth Drivers

• Increasing incidence of  kidney diseases

• Increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities

Restraints & Challenges

• Product recall of ureteral stents

Market Opportunities

Double pigtail stents segment is expected to dominate the ureteral stents market. Double pigtail stents feature a closed loop on both ends that prevent migration of the stent. Their closed coil design allows them to conform to the anatomy of the urinary tract comfortably. Their secure fit and low risk of migration make them one of the most commonly used product types.

Within the material type segment, metal stents segment is poised to hold a dominant position. Metal stents such as nitinol stents offer greater strength and radiopaque properties. Metal stents radiopaque design allows for easy visualization under x-rays.  It facilitates precise placement and detection of any mispositioning. They are suitable for management of complex ureteral obstructions due to durable design and longer durability.

Key Market Takeaways

The global ureteral stents market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the rising prevalence of urolithiasis and kidney diseases globally.

On the basis of product type, the double pigtail stents segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to their secure fit and low risk of migration.

On the basis of material type, the metal stents segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period. This is due to their greater strength and radiopaque properties facilitating precise placement.

On the basis of application, the kidney stones segment is poised to be the leading segment. This is due to increasing incidence of nephrolithiasis globally.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is owing to the high caseload of urolithiasis and technological advancements.

Competitor Insights

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Allium Ltd.

- B. Barun Melsungen AG

- Cook, Coloplast Corp.

- Medline Industries, LP.

- Olympus America

- Pnn Medical A/S

- Teleflex Incroporated

- Becton

- Dickinson and Company

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation was recognized with a Bronze Edison Award in Science and Medical Category for its Tria Ureteral Stent. It is first stent produced to offer protection against urine calcium and salt deposits.

In February 2023, Olympus Corporation announced acquisition of Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. It developed gastrointestinal metallic stents to strengthen GI Endo Therapy capabilities.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

    • Double Pigtail Stents
    • Multiloop Stents

By Material Type:

    • Metal Stents
    • Polymer Stents
      • Silicone Ureteral Stents
      • Hybrid Ureteral Stents
      • Polyurethane Ureteral Stents

By Application:

    • Kidney Stones
      • Ureteroscopy
      • Lithotripsy
      • Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
    • Kidney Transplantation
    • Urinary Incontinence
    • Tumors
    • Others

By End User:

    • Hospitals
    • Gastrointestinal Surgery Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

