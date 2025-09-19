UPSHER-SMITH ADDS DIFLUPREDNATE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION TO ITS GENERICS PORTFOLIO

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the recent launch of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%. According to IQVIA, the Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion market had U.S. sales of approximately $18 million*.

The Therapeutic Equivalence (TE) code for Upsher-Smith's Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion product is AB, and the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) is the brand DUREZOL®**.

Product Information

Product Concentration NDC # Size and Package Difluprednate Ophthalmic



Emulsion 0.05 % 0832-6054-05 5 mL bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith



Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, now a member of Bora Group, is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. We bring generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by our attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About Bora Group



Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life. By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.bora-corp.com.

*June 2024 through May 2025.



**Durezol is registered trademark of Novartis AG.

