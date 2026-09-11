UPDATE -- Starton Therapeutics to Present at MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Conference

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company employing standard-of-care therapies with proprietary delivery technologies, today announced that Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starton Therapeutics, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference, taking place in New York City, September 15-16, 2026. Details for the events are as follows:

MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Conference

Location: Hogan Lovells Cadwalader, 390 Madison Ave NY, NY

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 4:35 PM ET

To learn more about the event, please visit https://www.medinvestconferences.com/.

About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer live better, for longer. Starton’s proprietary technology is intended to increase the efficacy of approved drugs, make them more tolerable, and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations and expectations about current and future clinical trials, constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Starton undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact



Greg Salsburg

STiR Communications

Greg@STiR-communications.com



Investor Relations Contact

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

eric@lifesciadvisors.com