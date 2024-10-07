Ultragenyx Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Setrusumab (UX143) in Osteogenesis Imperfecta

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that it has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for setrusumab (UX143) as a treatment to reduce the risk of fracture associated with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) Type I, III, or IV in patients 2 years of age and older.

“FDA designation of setrusumab as a Breakthrough Therapy emphasizes the seriousness of osteogenesis imperfecta and the impact of this disease on people and their families affected by this disorder,” said Eric Crombez, M.D., chief medical officer at Ultragenyx. “The designation is also recognition of the significant clinical benefit observed in the Phase 2 portion of the Orbit study and supports our work to expeditiously bring this investigational therapy to patients who currently have no approved treatment option.”

The FDA’s decision is based on preliminary clinical evidence including the positive 14-month results from the Phase 2 portion of the Orbit study, which demonstrated a rapid and clinically meaningful decrease in fracture rate in patients, and from the completed Phase 2b ASTEROID study. Breakthrough Therapy Designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening diseases and whose preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement on one or more clinically significant endpoints over existing therapies.

Setrusumab was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the United States and EU, rare pediatric disease designation in the United States, and accepted into the European Medicine Agency’s Priority Medicines program (PRIME).

About Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI)

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) includes a group of genetic disorders impacting bone metabolism. Approximately 85% to 90% of OI cases are caused by genetic variants in the COL1A1 or COL1A2 genes, leading to either reduced or abnormal collagen and changes in bone metabolism. The collagen mutations in OI can result in increased bone brittleness, which contributes to a high rate of fractures. Patients with OI also exhibit inadequate production of new bone and excess bone resorption, resulting in decreased bone mineral density, bone fragility and weakness. OI can also lead to bone deformities, abnormal spine curvature, pain, decreased mobility, and short stature. No treatments are globally approved for OI, which affects approximately 60,000 people in commercially accessible geographies.

About Setrusumab (UX143)

Setrusumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin, a negative regulator of bone formation. Blocking sclerostin is expected to increase new bone formation, bone mineral density and bone strength in OI. In mouse models of OI, the use of anti-sclerostin antibodies was shown to increase bone formation, improve bone mass to normal levels, and increase bone strength against fracture force testing to normal levels.

In 2019, Mereo BioPharma completed the Phase 2b dose-finding study (ASTEROID) for setrusumab in 112 adults with OI. The ASTEROID study demonstrated treatment with setrusumab resulted in a clear, dose-dependent and statistically significant effect on bone formation and bone density at multiple anatomical sites among adult participants with OI.

Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma are collaborating on the development of setrusumab globally based on the collaboration and license agreement between the parties. The companies have developed a comprehensive late-stage program to continue development of setrusumab in pediatric and young adult patients across OI sub-types I, III and IV.



About Ultragenyx

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel therapies to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved medicines and treatment candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company’s website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements related to Ultragenyx’s expectations and projections regarding its future operating results and financial performance, business plans and objectives for UX143, expectations regarding the tolerability and safety of UX143, and future clinical and regulatory developments for UX143 are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, collaboration with third parties, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainty of clinical drug development and unpredictability and lengthy process for obtaining regulatory approvals, the ability of the company and Mereo BioPharma to successfully develop UX143, the risk that fast track or breakthrough designations by the FDA may not lead to faster development or regulatory review or approval process and does not increase the likelihood that UX143 will receive marketing approval, the company’s ability to achieve its projected development goals in its expected timeframes, risks related to adverse side effects, risks related to reliance on third party partners to conduct certain activities on the company’s behalf, the potential for any license or collaboration agreement, including the company’s collaboration agreement with Mereo to be terminated, smaller than anticipated market opportunities for the company’s products and product candidates, manufacturing risks, competition from other therapies or products, and other matters that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations, the company’s future operating results and financial performance, the timing of clinical trial activities and reporting results from same, and the availability or commercial potential of Ultragenyx’s products and drug candidates. Ultragenyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Ultragenyx in general, see Ultragenyx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 2, 2024, and its subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC.

In addition to its SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls, Ultragenyx uses its investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors, and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Financial and other information about Ultragenyx is routinely posted and is accessible on Ultragenyx’s Investor Relations website ( https://ir.ultragenyx.com/ ) and LinkedIn website ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc-/mycompany/ ).

