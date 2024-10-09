U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Size to Reach USD 2.28 Billion By 2033

According to latest report, the U.S. roadside drug testing market size was USD 1.45 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 1.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2.28 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2024 to 2033.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8919

U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Key Takeaways:

• Alcohol segment dominated the market with a share of 31.96% in 2023.

• On the other hand, cannabis/marijuana segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period.

• Breath segment dominated the market with a share of 44.44% in 2023.

• Highway police segment dominated the market with a share of 90.87% in 2023.

The market growth is attributed to factors such as rising drug use, especially with the legalization of marijuana in many countries and increasing awareness of the danger of drug-impaired driving. To ensure public safety, law enforcement agencies are investing in new technologies for efficient and accurate testing.

The U.S. roadside drug testing market deals with analyzing biological samples, such as urine, blood, and hair. Devices are used to detect the presence of drugs or their metabolites in a person’s body. The widely used testing portfolio of alcohol and drugs includes laboratory tests, visual-read screening tools, and immunoassay components. In addition, government campaigns and regulations against impaired driving are enhancing the demand for roadside testing solutions.

The market growth is also driven by rapid technological advancements, allowing effective and quicker detection of various substances. The rise in accidents and fatalities in the U.S. related to substance and alcohol abuse among drivers has become a significant public safety concern.

In the U.S., the increasing prevalence of substance abuse is anticipated to a marked increase in drug-impaired driving cases. The number of traffic fatalities for alcohol-impaired drivers has remained persistently high accounting for nearly 30% of all traffic-related deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In addition, the rise in the use of illicit drugs, recreational marijuana, and prescription medications has aggravated the problem, owing to a concerning growth in drug-related fatalities and accidents.

To invest in more sophisticated testing tools, the rising prevalence of drug impact and use on driving safety has prompted federal and state authorities. Strict regulations and public awareness campaigns have further enhanced the need for these testing solutions.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8919

U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Trends

• The increasing demand for alcohol testing devices for alcohol and drugs contributed to propelling the market growth.

• The rising integration of artificial intelligence into these devices, reducing human error and enhancing their accuracy further enhances the market growth.

• The expansion of law enforcement programs and rising continuous advancements in testing technology are further anticipated to drive the growth of the roadside drug testing market in the U.S.

U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Segment Insights

Drug type insights

Alcohol segment dominated the market with a share of 31.96% in 2023. The segment growth is driven by the widespread use of standardized testing devices such as breathalyzers and alcohol impairment is a well-developed concern with developed legal limits. The effects of alcohol on driving ability are comprehensively studied and make it easier to set impairment thresholds and enforce regulations. Furthermore, alcohol is the major consumed substance, owing to a higher frequency of testing. The developed protocols and infrastructure for alcohol testing, with the drunk driving laws’s public awareness, are expected to drive the segment growth in the market.

In addition, the marijuana or cannabis segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

By sample types

Breath segment dominated the market with a share of 44.44% in 2023. The most commonly used method in roadside drug testing is breath samples due to their immediate results, ono-invasive nature, and practicality. Law enforcement researchers favor breath tests due to their easy and quick administer during traffic stops, reducing the disruption for both the officer and the driver. The device, breathalyzers is used to measure alcohol levels, and have been well-developed and widely accepted in the legal system, providing a standardized and reliable method for detecting alcohol impairment.

Breath-based testing is expanding beyond alcohol with the advancement of technology to detect certain drugs. These certain drugs are in development compared to blood or saliva tests. The ability of breath tests to deliver quick results makes them an ideal tool and simplicity which requires no specialized training to administer for roadside screening.

In addition, as compared to urine or blood tests, breath tests are less intrusive, owing to higher compliance from drivers. These factors, tailored with the legal framework supporting breathalyzer use, have made breath samples the most important method in roadside alcohol and drug testing, guaranteeing road safety by allowing law enforcement to swiftly address and identify impaired driving.

By test location types

Highway police segment dominated the market with a share of 91.0% in 2023. The highway police segment growth is driven by ensuring road safety and is primarily responsible for enforcing traffic laws. Their jurisdiction over major roads and highways, where a significant proportion of traffic cases occurs gives them a major role in deterring and monitoring impaired driving. Combined with specialized tools and training, highway police operate sobriety checkpoints and conduct routine checks, making them major players in enforcement and testing.

In addition, highway police are combined with specialized resources and training to balance drug testing and make them the primary users of these technologies. The adoption of drug testing into their routine processes helps address and identify impaired drivers rapidly. As a result, highway police notably enhance product development and market trends, ensuring that testing solutions address their particular needs for ease of use, reliability, and accuracy. The dominance of highway police in the market reflects their major role in enhancing overall traffic safety and combating drug-impaired driving.

State Insights

California Roadside Drug Testing Market Trends

California roadside drug testing market dominated with largest revenue share of 14.58% in 2023. The state generated the highest revenue due to its large population, significant number of roadways, and progressive stance on drug regulations. As the most populous state, California has a high volume of traffic, increasing the demand for effective roadside drug testing to ensure road safety. The state's comprehensive approach to drug enforcement, including strict DUI laws and widespread implementation of drug testing, further drives market demand. Additionally, California's progressive policies on drug legalization, such as the legalization of recreational marijuana, have heightened the need for reliable roadside testing to address the complexities of impaired driving. The state's large budget for law enforcement and public safety also supports the adoption of advanced drug testing technologies. Consequently, California's unique combination of factors makes it a key player and major influence in the market.

California roadside drug testing market is expected to grow over the forecast period. Advancements in portable drug testing devices, utilizing advanced chromatographic techniques, have enhanced real-time detection capabilities. These devices allow for swift and accurate substance analysis, supporting law enforcement in making prompt decisions. The continuous improvement of these technologies reflects the evolving challenges in addressing impaired driving across federal and municipal levels.

Texas Roadside Drug Testing Market Trends

The roadside drug testing market in Texas is growing at a lucrative growth rate. Texas has seen a rise in drug-related issues and enforcement challenges, particularly with the legalization of marijuana in neighboring states, which further fuels the need for accurate and efficient testing methods. The state's commitment to public safety and its substantial law enforcement budget also support the widespread adoption of advanced roadside drug testing technologies.

New York Roadside Drug Testing Market Trends

New York roadside drug testing market is expected to grow over the forecast period.New York has emerged as one of the leading state in the U.S. in implementing and refining roadside drug testing policies. The state’s proactive approach to addressing the issue of drug-impaired driving has driven significant advancements in the development and deployment of roadside drug testing technology. A key factor contributing to New York’s leadership in this domain is the state’s high rate of drug-related traffic fatalities. The alarming statistics on drug-impaired driving incidents are encouraging policymakers to prioritize the development of effective countermeasures. By investing in R&D, New York has been at the forefront of testing & validating new drug testing devices and methodologies.

U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Company Insights

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. roadside drug testing market in the U.S. such as PAS Systems International, AK GlobalTech Corp, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., CMI Inc., Immunalysis Corporation, Hound Labs, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., Intoximeters, Abbott, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and others. These major players are operating strategies such as providing extensive training for law enforcement, accurate testing devices, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and developing portable.

Major market players such as Abbott and Drager on strategic partnerships and advanced technology integration with law enforcement agencies. For instance, Abbott's SoToxa and Dräger's Drug Test 5000 are widely used to guarantee efficient and reliable roadside drug screening, reducing impaired driving incidents and enhancing road safety.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8919

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. roadside drug testing market include:

•Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

•Abbott.

•Intoximeters

•Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

•Hound Labs, Inc.

•Immunalysis Corporation

•CMI Inc.

•Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.

•AK GlobalTech Corp.

•PAS Systems International, Inc

U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market Recent Developments

• In May 2024, on-site demonstrations of the HOUND CANNABIS BREATHALYZER1 were conducted by Hound Labs, Inc. They engaged with professionals, employers, and clinics in legal, and human resources and discussed the implementation of recent-use breath testing to improve drug testing program outcomes.

• In November 2023, Minnesota launched a pilot project studying roadside impairment tests. The aim behind this launch was to determine if someone is under the influence of drugs while driving.

• In September 2024, the new roadside drug wipes were officially launched by PSNI. These drug wipes will be used in addition to existing testing available for alcohol levels.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. roadside drug testing market

By Drug

• Alcohol

• Cannabis/Marijuana

• Cocaine

• Opioids

• Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

• LSD

• Others

By Sample

• Saliva

• Breath

• Urine

• Blood

Test Location

• Highway Police

• Drug Enforcement Agencies

By States

• Alabama

• Alaska

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• California

• Colorado

• Connecticut

• Delaware

• Florida

• Georgia

• Hawaii

• Idaho

• Illinois

• Indiana

• Iowa

• Kansas

• Kentucky

• Louisiana

• Maine

• Maryland

• Massachusetts

• Michigan

• Minnesota

• Mississippi

• Missouri

• Montana

• Nebraska

• Nevada

• New Hampshire

• New Jersey

• New Mexico

• New York

• North Carolina

• North Dakota

• Ohio

• Oklahoma

• Oregon

• Pennsylvania

• Rhode Island

• South Carolina

• South Dakota

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

• Vermont

• Virginia

• Washington

• West Virginia

• Wisconsin

• Wyoming

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8919

USA : +1 804 441 9344

APAC : +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe : +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com| +1 804 441 9344