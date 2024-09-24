U.S. General Anesthesia Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 2.56 Billion by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. general anesthesia drugs market size was valued at USD 1.92 Billion in 2023 and is poised to grow from USD 1.98 Billion in 2024 to USD 2.56 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 2.9%% during the forecast period (2024-2033).

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8902

U.S. General Anesthesia Drugs Market Key Takeaways

In 2023, the propofol segment dominated the market with a substantial share of 25.18% and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 of 2033.

The intravenous (IV) segment held the largest revenue share of 63.15% in 2023 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The knee and hip replacements segment dominated the market and captured a substantial revenue share in 2023.

The cancer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

The hospitals segment dominated the U.S. general anesthesia drugs market and accounted for substantial revenue share of 67.22% in 2023.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The market growth is driven by various key factors, such as increasing shifts in healthcare practices, regulatory updates, rising technological advancements, and a rising number of surgical procedures. For instance, in September 2023, the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported that there are 26.2 million surgical procedures available in the U.S.

The U.S. general anesthesia drugs market is used during surgical processes to induce unconsciousness in patients by inhibiting sympathetic, motor, and sensory nerve transmission at the level of bran that results in a lack of sensation and unconsciousness and the inability to feel painful stimuli while controlling involuntary reflexes. The market is primarily fueled by the increasing volume of surgical processes conducted every year. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) attributed this growth to various factors such as advancements in surgical techniques, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising aging population. Adults aged 65 and older are highly affected by diseases such as neurological diseases, cancer, diabetes, COPD, and heart diseases, according to the CDC. In addition, there is increasing demand for general anesthesia due to the increasing frequency of elective surgeries, cardiovascular and orthopedic.

Furthermore, the rising healthcare reforms, government initiatives, and technological innovation in anesthesia are other significant drivers of U.S. general anesthesia drugs market growth. Recent Developments such as the development of effective, new, and safer anesthetics delivery and agent systems. For instance, modern anesthetic drugs provide better control over anesthesia duration and depth, which accelerates recovery time and patient safety. In addition, the U.S. government has invested in funding for surgical procedures and healthcare infrastructure improvements, which indirectly drives the demand for anesthesia. Moreover, the focus on improving patient safety and surgical outcomes drives the adoption of advanced anesthesia drugs and techniques.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8902

U.S. General Anesthesia Drugs Market Trends

The increasing research and development activities for preexisting drug molecules drive market growth.

The increasing number of emergency surgeries and the prevalence of cancer disease are expected to enhance the market growth.

The increasing advancement in surgeries such as minimally invasive surgeries and chronic diseases such as lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases contributed to the growth of the U.S. general anesthesia drugs market.

The increasing prevalence of dental problems and increasing number of C-sections during delivery are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

U.S. General Anesthesia Drugs Market Segment Insights

By drug types

The propofol segment dominated the market share in 2023 and is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by its widespread use of preferred agents for the maintenance and induction of general anesthesia. Its smooth recovery profile, short duration of action, and rapid onset make it highly desirable for both complex and profile procedures. Propofol is supported by extensive clinical data and a well-established safety profile, which helps maintain its market growth. Regulatory guidelines and approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirm that propofol remains a safe and reliable option for anesthesia.

Recent developments in propofol formulations, including enhanced stability and improved delivery systems, have further driven the market growth. For instance, in August 2024, FDA approval for its Propofol Injectable Emulsion USP in three single-dose vial concentrations was announced by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This is widely used in hospitals for maintaining and inducing sedation and anesthesia.

By application types

The knee and hip replacement segment dominated the market share in 2023. The segment growth is accelerated by factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and other degenerative joint diseases, which necessitate surgical interventions including hip and knee replacements. Over 32.5 million adults in the U.S. are affected by osteoarthritis which creates a substantial demand for joint replacement surgeries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, the aging population plays an important role in this trend. The frequency of elective joint replacement surgeries, such as total hip arthroplasties (THAs) and total knee arthroplasties (TKAs) is rising, due to the rising geriatric population. These processes often need general anesthesia to facilitate a smooth surgical process and for effective pain management.

By end-use types

The hospital segment dominated the U.S. general anesthesia drugs market in 2023. Hospitals are the major settings for complex medical procedures and major surgeries that need general anesthesia. There are over 6,000 hospitals in the U.S., that handle a vast volume of surgical cases annually, according to the American Hospital Association (AHA). In addition, hospitals are tailored with personnel trained and specialized facilities to maintain the complexities related to general anesthesia. The presence of advanced monitoring equipment, specialized surgical teams, and anesthesiologists ensures that patients receive high-quality anesthesia care.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers offer a cost-effective additive to traditional hospital-based surgeries, which is a major factor driving the segment growth. ASCs are designed to provide patients quicker access to faster recovery times and care and streamline the surgical process.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8902

Browse More Insights:

General Anesthesia Drugs Market : The global general anesthesia drugs Market size is expected to be worth around USD 8.58 Billion by 2033 from USD 5.85 Billion in 2023, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market : The U.S. ambulatory surgery center market size was estimated at USD 38.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 69.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Generic Drugs Market : The U.S. generic drugs market size was valued at USD 133.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 188.44 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Market : The U.S. pharmaceutical market size was valued at USD 602.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 1,093.79 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Generic Drugs Market : The global generic drugs market size was estimated at USD 465.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 779.68 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Pharmaceutical Market: The global pharmaceutical market size was valued at USD 1,501.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 2,717.72 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.11% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Biotechnology Market : The global biotechnology market size was estimated at USD 1.54 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 5.68 Trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The U.S. general anesthesia drugs market Company Insights

The U.S. market is dominated by various leading pharmaceutical companies that combined attributed to significant market growth. There are different major players in the U.S. such as GE Healthcare, Pfizer, Hospira Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, and Baxter International Inc. These major players developed themselves through extensive research and development activities. They also expanded their drug portfolios through strategic acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

For instance, in April 2022, the FDA pre-market approval (PMA) for its End-tidal (Et) Control software for general anesthesia delivery on its Aisys CS2Anesthesia Delivery System was announced by GE Healthcare. This company is the only manufacturer approved to provide general anesthesia delivery with end-tidal concentration control in the United States.

U.S. General Anesthesia Drugs Market Top Key Companies:

Baxter International Inc.

AstraZeneca

AbbVie Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA

Pfizer

Hospira Inc.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Hikama Pharmaceuticals plc

Abbott Laboratories

The U.S. general anesthesia drugs market Recent Developments

In February 2024, Fentanyl Citrate Injection, USP, in the US was launched by Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC. This medication is designed for short-duration analgesia during maintenance, induction, premedication, anesthesia, and immediate postoperative recovery.

Fentanyl Citrate Injection, USP, in the US was launched by Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC. This medication is designed for short-duration analgesia during maintenance, induction, premedication, anesthesia, and immediate postoperative recovery. In November 2023, Lupin Limited (Lupin), the global pharmaceutical company announced the release of Rocuronium Bromide injection in two variations such as 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) and 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials. By the United States Food and Drug Administration, this launch follows the approval of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

U.S. General Anesthesia Drugs Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. General Anesthesia Drugs market.

By Drug

Sevoflurane

Propofol

Dexmedetomidine

Remifentanil

Desflurane

Midazolam

Others - (Sufentanil, Fentanyl, Ketamine, Isoflurane, Thiopental, etc.)

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Inhaled

By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Application

Heart Surgeries

Cancer

General Surgery

Knee and hip replacements

Others

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8902

Unlock industry potential through cutting-edge research, data-driven insights, and strategic guidance. We empower businesses to navigate, innovate, and excel.

USA : +1 804 441 9344

APAC : +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe : +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/