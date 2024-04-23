Generic Drugs Market Size to Worth Around USD 779.68 Bn by 2033

A recent market report published by nova one advisor, the global generic drugs market size was estimated at USD 465.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 779.68 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.

The generic drugs market grows due to their cost-saving potential and essential role in reducing healthcare expenditure. Generic drugs, identical to brand-name counterparts, undergo FDA review for bioequivalence through abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). Their lower prices stem from avoiding costs related to drug discovery and clinical trials. As healthcare costs rise globally, the affordability of drugs becomes paramount. With more patents expiring, the generic drugs market is set for continued growth.

The rapid growth of the generic drugs market is driven by their equivalence to brand-name medications, offering identical dosage forms, safety, effectiveness, and intended use. Generic drugs undergo rigorous FDA review to ensure bioequivalence, providing the same clinical benefit as their branded counterparts. With the same active ingredients and manufacturing standards as brand-name products, generics offer comparable risks and benefits while typically being sold at significant discounts—up to 80 to 85% less than brand-name medicines. This cost reduction is facilitated by avoiding upfront research costs, as generics are approved after the exclusivity period of the brand product’s patent expires. The widespread availability and affordability of generic drugs contribute significantly to the growth and accessibility of healthcare worldwide.

In May 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks and Centrient Pharmaceuticals announced the expansion of their partnership following the success of an initial project to bring sustainable innovation to the generic API space.

In August 2022, Novartis announced its intention to separate the Sandoz business to create a standalone company by way of a 100% spin-off.

North America led the global market with the highest market share of 34.69% in 2023.

By brand, the pure generics segment has held the largest market share of 52.59% in 2023.

By route of administration, the oral segment captured the biggest revenue share of 65.33% in 2023.

By drug type, the simple generic segment is estimated to hold the highest market share of 60.74% in 2023.

By therapeutic application, the oncology segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Generic Drugs Market in the U.S. 2024 to 2033

The U.S. generic drugs market was valued at USD 133.85 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 190.64 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2033.

North America led the global market with the highest market share of 34.69% in 2023,driven by the widespread adoption of generics in the United States. With generics representing 90 percent of prescriptions dispensed but only 17.5 percent of total drug costs in the U.S., they play a crucial role in the country’s healthcare system. The rigorous testing conducted by the FDA ensures that all generics are equivalent to their brand-name counterparts in terms of active ingredients, strength, and dosage. Approximately 91% of prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. are generic drugs, highlighting their importance in providing high-quality and affordable medications to the public. The FDA’s Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) plays a pivotal role in evaluating generic drugs, further ensuring the availability of safe and cost-effective treatment options for patients.

In 2022, OGD had a highly productive year, engaging in work related to the reauthorization of Congressional legislation, approving numerous generic drugs, including complex generics, and expanding international collaborations.

Health Canada evaluates generic drugs for safety, effectiveness, and quality, aligning with international regulatory standards. Continuous improvement ensures adherence to evolving approval criteria, fostering confidence in generic medications.