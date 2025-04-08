U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) plus Yervoy® (ipilimumab) as a Treatment for Patients with Previously Untreated Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Unresectable or Metastatic Colorectal Cancer1

Based on the Phase 3 CheckMate-8HW trial, Opdivo plus Yervoy demonstrated reduction in the risk of disease progression or death by 79% vs. chemotherapy in the first-line setting and by 38% vs. Opdivo monotherapy across all lines of therapy 1

The approval was granted more than two months ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #CRC--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Opdivo® (nivolumab) plus Yervoy® (ipilimumab) as a first-line treatment of adult and pediatric patients (12 years and older) with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC).1 This approval is based on the CheckMate-8HW trial, which is the largest Phase 3 trial (n=839) of immunotherapy in patients with MSI-H/dMMR mCRC, evaluating Opdivo plus Yervoy (n=354) vs. Opdivo monotherapy (n=353) in the all-lines setting and Opdivo plus Yervoy (n=202) vs. investigator’s choice chemotherapy (n=101) (mFOLFOX-6 or FOLFIRI with or without bevacizumab or cetuximab) in the first-line setting.1 Opdivo plus Yervoy met the dual primary endpoints of progression free survival (PFS) when compared to Opdivo monotherapy across all lines of therapy and when compared to chemotherapy in the first-line setting, as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).1 This approval, granted more than two months ahead of the June 23, 2025 Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date, follows the FDA’s prior decision to grant the application Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review status.





“There is an unmet need for additional treatment options such as a dual immunotherapy approach for patients with previously untreated MSI-H/dMMR unresectable or metastatic CRC, which is an aggressive form of cancer and can be particularly difficult to treat,” said Heinz-Josef Lenz, MD, CheckMate-8HW investigator and Deputy Director for Research Programs and Head of the Gastrointestinal Cancers Program at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.2,3,4,5,6 “The meaningful outcomes in CheckMate-8HW underscore how initiating treatment with the dual immunotherapy combination of nivolumab plus ipilimumab may result in a notable survival benefit.1,5 This approval has the potential to redefine traditional approaches of care for patients with this form of CRC.”

In the CheckMate-8HW trial, Opdivo plus Yervoy demonstrated a 38% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death vs. Opdivo monotherapy in immunotherapy-naïve patients across all lines of therapy (Hazard Ratio [HR] 0.62; 95% Confidence Interval [CI] 0.48–0.81; P=0.0003).1 Assessing the dual primary endpoint of PFS, the trial demonstrated that median PFS was not reached with Opdivo plus Yervoy (95% CI: 53.8-Not Estimable [NE]) and was 39.3 months with Opdivo monotherapy (95% CI: 22.1-NE).1 PFS rates at 12-, 24-, and 36-months were also numerically higher compared to Opdivo monotherapy (76% vs. 63%, 71% vs. 56%, and 68% vs. 51%, respectively).1 In Kaplan-Meier (KM) curves showing PFS rates with Opdivo plus Yervoy compared to Opdivo monotherapy, an early separation was observed at two months and sustained at three years.1 Opdivo plus Yervoy also met a key secondary endpoint, demonstrating superior overall response rate (ORR) by BICR compared to Opdivo monotherapy (n=296, 71% vs. n=286, 58%; P=0.0011).1 Of the most common all-cause adverse reactions (ARs) occurring in ≥10% of patients, similar rates of grade 3-4 ARs were observed between Opdivo plus Yervoy and Opdivo monotherapy.1 The safety profile for the dual immunotherapy combination remained consistent with previously reported data and the ARs observed were manageable with established protocols, with no new safety signals identified.1,5 Additional safety information can be found in the U.S. Full Prescribing Information for Opdivo.

The Opdivo plus Yervoy vs. chemotherapy arm of the CheckMate-8HW trial showed that the combination regimen reduced the risk of cancer progression or death by 79% compared to chemotherapy in first-line patients (HR 0.21; 95% CI: 0.14-0.32; P<0.0001).1 This arm also assessed the other dual primary endpoint of PFS, where median PFS was not reached with Opdivo plus Yervoy (95% CI: 38.4-NE) compared to 5.8 months with chemotherapy (95% CI: 4.4-7.8). PFS rates were numerically higher with Opdivo plus Yervoy vs. chemotherapy at 12- and 24-months (79% vs. 21% and 72% vs. 14%, respectively).1 KM curves comparing PFS with Opdivo plus Yervoy vs. chemotherapy showed an early separation at three months, which was sustained through two years.1

The regimen of Opdivo plus Yervoy represents the first-ever dual immune checkpoint inhibitor combination to demonstrate significant efficacy benefit compared to Opdivo monotherapy and chemotherapy in MSI-H/dMMR mCRC patients.1,5

Opdivo and Yervoy are associated with the following Warnings and Precautions: severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis and hepatotoxicity, endocrinopathies, nephritis with renal dysfunction, dermatologic adverse reactions, other immune-mediated adverse reactions; infusion-related reactions; complications of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT); embryo-fetal toxicity; and increased mortality in patients with multiple myeloma when Opdivo is added to a thalidomide analogue and dexamethasone, which is not recommended outside of controlled clinical trials.1 Please see the Important Safety Information section below.

“This approval marks our ninth indication for an Opdivo-based treatment in the gastrointestinal space.1 We are witnessing the transformative potential of dual immunotherapy in treating GI cancers,” said Wendy Short Bartie, senior vice president of Oncology Commercialization at Bristol Myers Squibb.2,3,4,5 “People with MSI-H/dMMR metastatic colorectal cancer face high unmet need, and Opdivo plus Yervoy is an important new approach in the first-line setting.2,3,4,5 This milestone can offer hope, and it underscores our commitment to continue reaching more patients with new treatment options.”1

“Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second most common cause of cancer-related death for men and women combined in the U.S., and concerning trends show that incidence is increasing in people younger than 50,” said Nicole Sheahan, President of the Global Colon Cancer Association.6,7 “Despite the prevalence of CRC, there remains a high unmet need, highlighting the urgency for additional treatment options.2,3,5,6,7 We are thrilled with this FDA approval as Opdivo plus Yervoy offers an exciting new first-line approach for patients with MSI-H/dMMR metastatic colorectal cancer.”1

Opdivo as a single agent, or in combination with Yervoy, was previously granted accelerated approval in MSI-H/dMMR CRC adult and pediatric patients (12 years and older) that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan.1 Today’s FDA decision converts this second-line indication to full approval for Opdivo monotherapy and expands the indication for Opdivo plus Yervoy into the first-line setting based on the CheckMate-8HW trial.1

About CheckMate-8HW

CheckMate-8HW is a Phase 3, randomized, multicenter, open-label trial evaluating Opdivo plus Yervoy compared to Opdivo alone or chemotherapy (mFOLFOX-6 or FOLFIRI with or without bevacizumab or cetuximab) in patients with unresectable MSI-H/dMMR mCRC.8

In the CheckMate-8HW study, 839 patients were randomized to receive either Opdivo monotherapy (Opdivo 240 mg Q2W for six doses, followed by Opdivo 480 mg Q4W), Opdivo plus Yervoy (Opdivo 240 mg plus Yervoy 1 mg/kg Q3W for four doses, followed by Opdivo 480 mg Q4W), or investigator’s choice of chemotherapy.8 The dual primary endpoints of the trial were PFS for Opdivo plus Yervoy compared to Opdivo alone across all lines of therapy and PFS for Opdivo plus Yervoy compared to chemotherapy in the first-line setting, as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).8

The study is ongoing to assess various secondary endpoints, including overall survival (OS), and BMS will continue to work with the study investigators to present these data and longer-term follow-up in the future.8

Select Safety Profile from CheckMate-8HW

The safety analysis in CheckMate-8HW included 288 patients, of whom 200 received Opdivo plus Yervoy.1 Serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients receiving Opdivo plus Yervoy.1 The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients who received Opdivo plus Yervoy were adrenal insufficiency (2.8%), hypophysitis (2.8%), diarrhea (2.0%), abdominal pain (2.0%), small intestinal obstruction (2.0%), pneumonia (1.7%), acute kidney injury (1.4%), immune mediated enterocolitis (1.4%), pneumonitis (1.4%), colitis (1.1%), large intestinal obstruction (1.1%), and urinary tract infection (1.1%).1 The most common adverse reactions reported in ≥ 20% of patients treated with Opdivo plus Yervoy were fatigue, diarrhea, pruritis, abdominal pain, musculoskeletal pain, and nausea.1 Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2 (0.6%) patients who received Opdivo plus Yervoy; these included myocarditis and pneumonitis, 1 each.1 Opdivo and/or Yervoy were discontinued in 19% of patients and were delayed in 48% of patients for an adverse reaction.1

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is cancer that develops in the colon or the rectum, which are part of the body’s digestive or gastrointestinal system.9 With more than 154,000 new cases estimated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2025, CRC is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer.7,10 Trends show that incidence is increasing in people younger than 50, and mortality rates have increased in people younger than 55 since the mid-2000s.7 Mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) occurs when the proteins that repair mismatch errors in DNA replication are missing or non-functional, leading to microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) tumors.11,12 Up to 7% of people with mCRC have MSI-H/dMMR tumors and may often have poor outcomes with standard chemotherapy.5

INDICATIONS

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC) that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer with residual pathologic disease in adult patients who have received neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Immune-mediated adverse reactions listed herein may not include all possible severe and fatal immune- mediated adverse reactions.

Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. While immune-mediated adverse reactions usually manifest during treatment, they can also occur after discontinuation of OPDIVO or YERVOY. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of OPDIVO and YERVOY. Monitor for signs and symptoms that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment with OPDIVO and before each dose of YERVOY. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue OPDIVO and YERVOY depending on severity (please see section 2 Dosage and Administration in the accompanying Full Prescribing Information). In general, if OPDIVO or YERVOY interruption or discontinuation is required, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy. Toxicity management guidelines for adverse reactions that do not necessarily require systemic steroids (e.g., endocrinopathies and dermatologic reactions) are discussed below.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune- mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (2.1%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune- mediated pneumonitis occurred in 7% (31/456) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.2%), Grade 3 (2.0%), and Grade 2 (4.4%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune- mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.9% (26/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (1.4%) and Grade 2 (2.6%).

Immune-Mediated Colitis

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal. A common symptom included in the definition of colitis was diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (1.7%) and Grade 2 (1%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 25% (115/456) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.4%), Grade 3 (14%) and Grade 2 (8%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 9% (60/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (4.4%) and Grade 2 (3.7%).

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis and Hepatotoxicity

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.2%), Grade 3 (1.3%), and Grade 2 (0.4%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune- mediated hepatitis occurred in 15% (70/456) of patients, including Grade 4 (2.4%), Grade 3 (11%), and Grade 2 (1.8%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 7% (48/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (1.2%), Grade 3 (4.9%), and Grade 2 (0.4%).

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency, immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis. Withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY depending on severity (please see section 2 Dosage and Administration in the accompanying Full Prescribing Information). For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism; initiate hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism; initiate hormone replacement or medical management as clinically indicated. Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes; initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994), including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (0.6%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 8% (35/456), including Grade 4 (0.2%), Grade 3 (2.4%), and Grade 2 (4.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 7% (48/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (2.5%), and Grade 2 (4.1%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (12/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.2%) and Grade 2 (0.3%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hypophysitis occurred in 9% (42/456), including Grade 3 (2.4%) and Grade 2 (6%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hypophysitis occurred in 4.4% (29/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (2.4%), and Grade 2 (0.9%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, thyroiditis occurred in 0.6% (12/1994) of patients, including Grade 2 (0.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, thyroiditis occurred in 2.7% (22/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (4.5%) and Grade 2 (2.2%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) and Grade 2 (1.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hyperthyroidism occurred in 9% (42/456) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.9%) and Grade 2 (4.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hyperthyroidism occurred in 12% (80/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.6%) and Grade 2 (4.5%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism occurred in 8% (163/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.2%) and Grade 2 (4.8%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hypothyroidism occurred in 20% (91/456) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (11%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hypothyroidism occurred in 18% (122/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.6%) and Grade 2 (11%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (0.3%), and 2 cases of diabetic ketoacidosis. In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, diabetes occurred in 2.7% (15/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.6%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.9%).

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause immune-mediated nephritis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2% (23/1994) of patients, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.5%), and Grade 2 (0.6%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated nephritis with renal dysfunction occurred in 4.1% (27/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.6%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (2.2%).

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), and drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) has occurred with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate nonexfoliative rashes.

YERVOY can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis, including bullous and exfoliative dermatitis, SJS, TEN, and DRESS. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-bullous/exfoliative rashes.

Withhold or permanently discontinue OPDIVO and YERVOY depending on severity (please see section 2 Dosage and Administration in the accompanying Full Prescribing Information).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (1.1%) and Grade 2 (2.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated rash occurred in 28% (127/456) of patients, including Grade 3 (4.8%) and Grade 2 (10%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated rash occurred in 16% (108/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (3.5%) and Grade 2 (4.2%).

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of <1% (unless otherwise noted) in patients who received OPDIVO monotherapy or OPDIVO in combination with YERVOY or were reported with the use of other PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Severe or fatal cases have been reported for some of these adverse reactions: cardiac/vascular: myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis; nervous system: meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy; ocular: uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur; gastrointestinal: pancreatitis to include increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis; musculoskeletal and connective tissue: myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis, and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica; endocrine: hypoparathyroidism; other (hematologic/immune): hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.

Contacts



Bristol Myers Squibb

Media Inquiries:

media@bms.com

Investors:

investor.relations@bms.com

Read full story here