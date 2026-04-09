U.S. Digital Health Market Size to Hit USD 713.36 Billion by 2035

From ambient scribes to autonomous agents, AI is redefining the digital health landscape in the U.S., moving from isolated pilot projects to essential, mission-critical infrastructure. AI is transitioning from passive experimental initiatives into vital tools that utilize generative AI and automated workflows, significantly reducing months of administrative and diagnostic work to just hours. This shift toward proactive, value-based care, driven by electronic health record integration and real-time data, is empowering healthcare providers to move beyond time-consuming documentation and reshape the patient experience into an intelligent and personalized digital ecosystem.

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. digital health market size was valued at USD 117.15 billion in 2025 and is poised to grow from USD 149.35 billion in 2026 to USD 713.36 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period (2026-2035).

U.S. Digital Health Market Key Takeaways

⬥︎North America dominated with the largest market share in 2025.

⬥︎Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth, with a notable CAGR, during the forecast period.

⬥︎By technology, the telehealth segment held a major market share in 2025.

⬥︎By technology, the mHealth segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

⬥︎By component, the services segment captured the highest market share in 2025.

⬥︎By component, the software segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

⬥︎By application, the cardiovascular disease segment contributed the highest market share in 2025.

⬥︎By application, the diabetes segment is growing at a strong CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

⬥︎By end-use, the providers segment captured the highest market share in 2025.

⬥︎By end-use, the patient segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

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Market Overview: The Proactive, AI-Driven Future

The U.S. digital health market includes technologies that integrate software, hardware, and services, such as telehealth, wearables, and electronic health records. This market is experiencing explosive, AI-driven growth, transforming patient care into a high-tech, proactive ecosystem. As a global hub, this sector leverages remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics to address rising healthcare costs and manage chronic conditions, delivering more personalized and cost-effective outcomes.

Generative AI and Ambient Intelligence: Major Potential

Generative and Ambient AI are evolving from pilot programs into the foundational operating layer of healthcare. They are transforming clinical encounters by automatically generating documentation and supporting real-time decision-making. This integration serves as a 'second brain' for clinicians, significantly reducing administrative burdens while converting care from episodic to continuous through wearable data analytics, ultimately enabling proactive disease prevention and highly personalized patient care.

Interoperability Gap: Major Limitation

Despite the rapid growth of digital health, the industry is still hindered by a fragmented ecosystem where crucial patient data is locked within proprietary EHR silos, impeding seamless data flow. Without universal, standardized adoption of protocols, essential vital signs may be collected but fail to reach the treating physicians, disrupting continuity of care and creating a data liquidity crisis. This lack of standardization hampers the data liquidity necessary for advanced AI tools to process complete patient contexts accurately, thus slowing down the pace of innovation.

U.S. Digital Health refers to the integration of digital technologies into the healthcare system to improve patient care, enhance healthcare delivery, and optimize the overall management of health data. It encompasses a wide range of tools, platforms, and innovations that leverage digital technologies like mobile apps, telemedicine, electronic health records (EHR), artificial intelligence (AI), wearable devices, and more.

Some of the key areas under U.S. digital health include:

Telemedicine : The use of video calls, phone calls, or messaging platforms to provide healthcare services remotely. Telemedicine has been particularly important for expanding access to care in rural areas and reducing the burden on healthcare systems. Health Apps : Mobile applications that allow individuals to monitor and manage their health, track fitness, mental well-being, nutrition, medications, and more. Wearables : Devices like fitness trackers, smartwatches, and medical devices that collect real-time data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, physical activity, and even glucose levels. These devices help individuals and healthcare providers monitor health conditions. Electronic Health Records (EHR) : Digital systems that store, manage, and share patient health information securely among healthcare providers, making patient care more efficient. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning : AI technologies are being used in diagnostics, personalized treatment planning, and drug discovery . For example, AI can analyze medical images to help detect diseases like cancer. Health Information Exchange (HIE) : A system that facilitates the secure sharing of health data across different healthcare organizations and providers to improve the continuity of care. Remote Monitoring : Technologies that allow healthcare providers to track patients' health data remotely, enabling continuous care without in-person visits. Cybersecurity in Healthcare : As digital health systems become more widespread, ensuring the security of patient data is critical. Cybersecurity technologies are being developed to protect sensitive health information from breaches and unauthorized access.

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Report Scope of The U.S. Digital Health Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 140.35 Billion Market Size by 2036 USD 713.36 Billion Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 19.8% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Segments Covered Technology, Component, Application, End-use Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional Scope U.S. Key Companies Profiled Apple Inc.; AT&T; Airstrip Technologies; Allscripts; Google Inc.; Orange; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Softserve; MQure; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Telefonica S.A.; Vodafone Group; Cerner Corp.; McKesson Corp.; Epic Systems Corp.; NextGen Healthcare, Inc; Greenway Health LLC; CureMD Healthcare; HIMS; Computer Programs and Systems, Inc; Vocera Communications; IBM Corp.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Cisco Systems, Inc.