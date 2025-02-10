U.S. Compression Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 2.33 Bn by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. compression therapy market size was estimated at USD 1.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 2.33 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.91% from 2024 to 2034. The global U.S. compression therapy market growth is attributed to the growing number of orthopaedic procedures and increasing cases of obesity during the forecast period.

U.S. Compression Therapy Market Key Takeaways:

· Based on technology, the static technology segment dominated the market within 2024.

· The hospital End Use segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 31.05%.

· The institutional sales segment dominated the market share 55.0% in 2024.

· The retail sales distribution channel is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9003

The U.S. compression therapy market provides compression devices and garments that help comfort and support limbs affected by diseases such as injuries, leg cramps, and varicose veins. Compression therapy is commonly used after surgery to improve leg circulation and reduce swelling. Various activities such as walking include leg movement, which cause relaxation and contraction of the calves’ muscles. This helps to enhance blood flow from the lower extremities to the heart.

The key factors propelling the U.S. compression therapy market are the growing geriatric population, increasing patient population, and increasing prevalence of venous diseases such as deep vein thrombosis and lymphedema. Furthermore, the increased awareness about the advantages of compression therapy across healthcare providers and patients is further anticipated to enhance the market demand during the forecast period.

The major opportunity in the U.S. compression therapy market is the adoption of advanced materials and technologies into compression garments. Innovations such as gradient compression, which provides varying degrees of pressure along the smart limbs and textiles paired with sensors for real-time monitoring, are enhancing patient care. These advancements improve patient compliance and enhance therapeutic outcomes. For instance, smart compression garments can make healthcare providers and patients aware of the optimal time for garment adjustments or replacement.

Artificial intelligence can play a major role in enhancing compression therapy in the U.S. The integration of artificial intelligence in the U.S. compression therapy market is transforming operational efficiency and patient care. AI technologies have the capacity to analyze patient data to provide personalized compression therapy plans and ensure optimal pressure levels for individualized treatment. In addition, AI-generated smart devices paired with sensors and connected technologies allow real-time monitoring of therapy adherence, leading to increased market penetration and improved patient outcomes, further anticipated to revolutionize the growth of the U.S. compression therapy market.

U.S. Compression Therapy Market Trends

· Focus on preventive healthcare: The increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare is driving the growth of the market in the U.S. A growth in adoption among individuals and athletes aiming for pain management and improved circulation.

· Rising technological advancements: The growth of the U.S. compression therapy market is driven by development in design, materials, and the adoption of smart technology. Breakthroughs such as intelligent fabrics and sensors facilitate real-time personalized adjustments, data gathering, and pressure monitoring, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

U.S. Compression Therapy Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 1.80 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 2.33 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 2.92% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, and volume analysis Segments covered Technology, End use, Distribution Channel Regional scope U.S. Key companies profiled Cardinal Health; 3M; SIGVARIS GROUP; Essity ; Julius Zorn, Inc.; HARTMANN USA, Inc; Bauerfeind USA Inc.; medi USA; BIOCOMPRESSION SYSTEMS; Gottfried Medical, Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, & segment scope.

Segment Insights

By Technology Insights

The static technology segment dominated the U.S. compression therapy market in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing user-friendly qualities and high convenience of this technology. Various physicians and patients are inclined toward static technology due to its benefits. In addition, the increasing introduction of new products and increased accessibility of these products in treating sports-related injuries and edema to enable pressure and pain relief are further expected to drive the segment growth.

· For instance, in October 2024, the Medi Rehab one compression stocking was launched by Medi GmbH & Co. Which is available in calf stocking and thigh stocking versions. A calf stocking with an open toe makes it particularly easy and comfortable to put on and take off, particularly in the conservative or postoperative treatment of ankle joint injuries or Achilles tendon ruptures.

The dynamic compression therapy technology segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. This technology provides improved therapeutic benefits for various diseases. Dynamic compression therapy in the U.S. is known for its ability to accelerate the healing process, reduce edema, and improve blood flow, especially for diseases such as chronic venous insufficiency, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis.

By Distribution Channel Insights

The institutional sales segment dominated the market share 55.0% in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the high patient volume and institutions such as large clinics and hospitals. Compression therapy in the U.S. is integrated into standard treatment protocols for various diseases such as post-surgical recovery, lymphedema, and venous disease. Institutions have the resources to invest in advanced compression therapy technologies in the U.S., such as specialized compression garments and high-end pneumatic compression devices, which further drive segment growth.

The retail sales distribution channel is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing growth of the e-commerce industry and increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of compression therapy in the U.S. for managing diseases such as lymphedema, chronic venous insufficiency, and varicose veins. The growth of e-commerce makes it convenient for consumers to access compression therapy products from the comfort of their homes, which further enhances the demand for the segment.

By End-use Type Insights

The hospital End Use segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 31.05%. The use of compression devices, bandages, and garments is often crucial as part of treatment guidelines and guarantees consistent demand across hospitals. For managing conditions such as post-surgical recovery, wound care, and venous diseases, compression therapy is integrated into hospital protocols in the U.S. Compression stockings are automatically prescribed for limited mobility patients to avoid DVT, in many hospitals.

The home healthcare segment is expected to grow fast during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the rising innovations in compression therapy devices designed for home use, including easy-to-use compression garments and portable pneumatic compression pumps. These products require minimal assistance and design to be user-friendly. Leading to higher patient adherence and satisfaction, home-based compression therapy allows for personal comfort and greater convenience.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9003

Related Report

· Gene Therapy Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/gene-therapy-market

· Cell Therapy Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cell-therapy-market

· Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cell-therapy-manufacturing-market

· Photodynamic Therapy Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/photodynamic-therapy-market

· Salt Therapy Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/salt-therapy-market

· Oxygen Therapy Equipment- https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/oxygen-therapy-equipment-market

· Motion Stimulation Therapy- https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/motion-stimulation-therapy-market

· Back Therapy Kit- https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/back-therapy-kit-market

U.S. Compression Therapy Market Top Companies

· Cardinal Health

· 3M

· SIGVARIS GROUP

· Essity

· Julius Zorn, Inc.

· HARTMANN USA, Inc

· Bauerfeind USA Inc.

· medi USA

· BIOCOMPRESSION SYSTEMS

· Gottfried Medical, Inc.

U.S. Compression Therapy Market Recent Developments

· In November 2024, Cardinal Health launched the next generation of the Kendall™ Compression Series, its Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System offering an enhanced clinician and patient experience.

· In September 2023, AIROS® Medical, Inc., a medical technology manufacturer and designer specializing in compression therapy devices that treat lymphedema and venous complications, announced the availability of the AIROS 6P sequential compression device and pants-like compression garments that treat abdominal, pelvic, and leg swelling.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. compression therapy market

By Technology

· Static Compression Therapy

o Compression bandages

o Compression stockings

o Compression tape

o Others compression garments

· Dynamic Compression Therapy

o Compression Pumps

o Compression Sleeves

By End Use

· Hospitals

· Specialty Clinics

· Home healthcare

· Physician’s Office

· Nursing Homes

· Others

By Distribution Channel

· Institutional Sales

· Retail Sales

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9003

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344