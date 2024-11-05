U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Size to Surpass USD 99.75 Bn by 203

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market size is calculated at 52.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 99.75 billion by 2033 with a remarkable CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Key Takeaways:

· Non-cold chain logistics dominated the U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics (3PL) market with the largest revenue share of 80.2% in 2023.

· Cold chain logistics is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 10.1% over the forecast period.

· The warehousing & storage segment led in terms of both revenue and volume share in 2023 and accounted for 43.4% of the market.

· These are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

· Specialty drug products alone contributed to 41% of the industry in 2023.

· The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.7% over the forecast period.

The U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market size is predicted to increase from USD 56.35 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 99.75 billion by 2033. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the increase in the number of biosimilar launches, the prevalence of pharmaceutical companies for strong distribution networks leading to strong sales numbers, and the increasing trend of outsourcing logistics.

U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market deals with services by pharmaceutical companies through third-party organizations. It includes receiving small molecule biologics, vaccines, drugs, and other medical products into the warehouse. Biopharmaceutical companies are rapidly outsourcing logistics functions to 3PL providers to concentrate on core activities such as drug development to enhance efficiency and limit operational costs. In addition, the increasing need for reverse logistics in biopharmaceuticals leading to shorter product life cycles and increased product recalls creates significant market growth opportunities.

Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Size and Growth

The global biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market size was valued at USD 134.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 231.40 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.



Global Expansion & Biopharma Requirements: 3PL Market to Grow Rapidly

Furthermore, cost optimization fuels demand and environmental concerns for reverse logistics, ensuring redistribution and safe disposal of pharmaceutical products. 3PL providers improve their reverse logistics services and make it a critical factor in market revenue growth, as service management activities increase. In addition, the big biopharma companies outsource to 3PL service providers to apply Sigma in their business operations, promote lean management, and reduce the overall operating cost. These factors are contributed to propel the market growth in the U.S.

U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Growth Factors

• The increasing demand for specialty drugs and biologics, which require strict temperature control, has significantly accelerated the need for advanced cold-chain logistics solutions.

• The increasing regulatory needs for transporting and storing biopharmaceutical products, especially with the increase in precision medicine, are expected to drive the market growth.

• The rising rapid advancement of technology such as IoT-enabled devices and real-time monitoring systems used to improve supply chain management and enhance the safety and visibility of pharmaceutical products in transit contributed to propelling the market growth.

• The rise in direct-to-patient distribution models and personalized medicine is prompting a shift towards more flexible and specialized logistics services are further anticipated to enhance the growth of the U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market during the forecast period.

Demand for Biopharmaceuticals to Open Doors for the Market

With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and innovations in personalized medicine, the demand for biopharmaceutical products is on the rise. This translates to a greater need for specialized 3PL services to handle the complex storage and distribution of temperature-sensitive and high-value products. As U.S. biopharma companies expand into global markets, the need for international 3PL services increases. U.S. providers with a global network and expertise in international trade regulations can capitalize on this expanding opportunity.

Report Scope of The U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 52.46 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 99.75 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 7.4% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Segments Covered Supply Chain, Service Type, Product Type Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Key Companies Profiled FedEx; DHL International GmbH; SF Express; United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; DB Schenker; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.; Agility

Segment Insights

U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market By Service Type Insights

The warehousing & storage segment led in terms of both revenue and volume share in 2023 and accounted for 43.4% of the market. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing demand for storage services and third-party warehouses in the U.S. The strict regulations and increase in drug development activities drive the demand for storage services and third-party warehouses in the U.S. There are multiple services under the category, these services include procurement services, custom & duty management, packaging, and a few more value-added services. These are expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Since the transportation of drugs primarily depends on drug packaging, this is one of the major elements of the biopharma 3PL market. Biopharmaceutical companies pay a lot of attention to packaging quality to maintain the shelf life, integrity, purity, and uniformity of biopharmaceutical products, and to maintain the quality and standard of products.

U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market By Supply Chain Insights

Non-cold chain logistics led the U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics (3PL) market with the largest revenue share of 80.2% in 2023. The segment growth is attributed to the fact that the majority of pharmaceutical drugs are shipped as general cargo and do not need temperature control. In addition, companies are reluctant to adopt these practices, as temperature control solutions are costly to maintain and implement.

Cold chain logistics is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 10.1% over the forecast period. The segment growth is fueled by increasing demand for vaccines and blood-related products in both the developing and developed regions and continuous innovation in new drugs is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market By Product Type Insights

Specialty drug products alone contributed to 41.0% of the industry in 2023. The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.7% over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the rising growth in easy availability and specialty pharma of low-cost third-party logistics service offerings are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The product type segment also involves plasma-derived products, generics, and others. Specialty drugs are high-cost prescription medications used to treat chronic and complex diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and sclerosis.

Sometimes specialty drugs need special handling. These high-priced & complex and innovative specialty drugs are entering the healthcare industry at a rapid rate in the U.S. In addition, an increased amount of money is committed to specialty drugs. More than USD 100 billion is anticipated to be spent on developing generic specialty drugs, in the next five years.

U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Company Insights

The market is witnessed by the presence of various major players that significantly drive market growth. Major 3PL companies such as AmerisourceBergen, XPO Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, UPS Healthcare, and others, use their advanced logistics solutions and extensive networks to serve the needs of the biopharmaceutical industry. These companies are increasingly investing in infrastructure and technology to enhance their offerings, such as specialized distribution channels and cold chain management.

Top Companies in the U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market:

• UPS Healthcare

• Cardinal Health

• KUEHNE + NAGEL

• AmerisourceBergen Corp.

• McKesson Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• DHL International GmbH

• DB Schenker

• Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

• CEVA Logistics

• Agility Logistics

• SF Express

• XPO Logistics

• Cencora, Inc.

• EVERSANA

U.S. Biopharmaceutical Thir-Party Logistics Market Recent Developments

• In May 2023, Holman Logistics, a third-party logistics provider (3PL) launched an investment arm to back early-stage companies in the logistics technology space. Kent is the new entity, Washington-based Holman Logistics Ventures LLC. The aim behind this launch was to help finance the venture capital-backed technology company Fulfilld.

• In September 2022, a startup company accelerating the future of IoT through breakthrough smart sensing solutions, CubeWorks introduced the next-generation visibility solution for cold chain logistics with the CubiSens™ XT1. This innovative XT1 is the first temperature tracker that allows product-level monitoring of biopharma products for quality assurance and temperature compliance for the entire lifecycle. The CubiSens™ XT1 is 100x small enough to fit on any individual product that requires temperature monitoring and smaller than conventional data loggers.

• In February 2023, a part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, DHL Supply Chain announced a significant USD 200 million investment. The aim behind this launch was to expand its healthcare logistics and life sciences capabilities. This initiative includes the construction of advanced warehouse facilities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania and increases their operational footprint to over 13 million square feet. This strategic move positioned the DHL Supply Chain to serve the increasing demands of the healthcare sector while expanding its competitive advantage in the U.S.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market

Service Type

· Transportation

o Air freight

o Sea Freight

o Overland transportation

· Warehousing and storage

· Others

Supply Chain

· Cold chain

· Non-cold chain

Product Type

· Specialty Drugs

· Generics

· Plasma Derived Products

· Others

