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U.S. Bancorp | BTIG to Host Turn Therapeutics for Virtual Fireside Chat

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TTRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for inflammatory skin diseases, today announced that Bradley Burnam, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., Executive Clinical and Regulatory Lead, will join in a U.S. Bancorp | BTIG virtual fireside chat as follows:



Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM ET

The fireside chat, "Building a Program for Patient Access in Atopic Dermatitis,” will focus on the company’s strategy for developing GX-03, its lead investigational therapy, in line with its mission to increase access to effective medicines for high-need populations.

This event is open to U.S. Bancorp | BTIG institutional clients. Interested investors should contact their BTIG sales representative to attend.

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies designed to act directly at the site of disease. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, GX-03, is being evaluated in atopic dermatitis and is also being developed for onychomycosis. Turn's research focuses on the intersection of microbial activity, local immune signaling and chronic inflammation.

For more information, visit www.turntherapeutics.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations / Media Contact
Sasha Damouni
Damouni Group, LLC
sasha@turntherapeutics.com

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