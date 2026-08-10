Tyros Biopharma Accelerates Expansion of Women’s Health Portfolio With Four New Product Introductions in 2026

Montreal, QC, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyros Biopharma, a privately held Canadian pharmaceutical company focused on women’s health, is pleased to announce its continued growth following the addition of four new products to its portfolio in 2026: Gynatrof MenoControl, Uriexo Control+, Uriexo Attack+ and Uriexo CystiRelief+. Additional products are currently in development as Tyros Biopharma continues to broaden its offerings and respond to evolving women’s health needs.

Founded in Montreal in 2011, the company has spent the past 15 years developing and commercializing products that address vaginal, vulvar, and urinary health concerns that are often underdiscussed or overlooked. Its portfolio supports women through different stages of life, including reproductive years, pregnancy and postpartum changes, perimenopause, and menopause.

A Portfolio Focused on Intimate and Urinary Health

Tyros Biopharma’s portfolio is organized around several established product lines addressing distinct women’s health needs. Its focus is to turn scientific and pharmaceutical knowledge into products that women can realistically find and incorporate into their care.

Gynatrof is the company’s line of non-hormonal vaginal and vulvar care products. It includes Gynatrof Vaginal Moisturizer, Gynatrof Vulvar Moisturizing Cream, and Gynatrof MenoControl, with products intended to support comfort and intimate care.

The Uriexo product line consists of urinary health formulas developed to provide convenient support for women concerned about urinary tract health and recurring urinary tract infections. Products within the line include Uriexo Double Action, Uriexo Control+, Uriexo Attack+ and Uriexo CystiRelief+.

The company also markets Gynalac, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel that helps restore and maintain vaginal pH. The product provides an option for women experiencing bacterial vaginosis and associated changes in vaginal balance.

Its fourth product line, Gynacan addresses symptoms commonly associated with vaginal yeast infections, including discomfort that can interrupt normal routines and affect quality of life.

This breadth enables Tyros Biopharma to support women managing both everyday and recurring women’s health concerns that may affect comfort, confidence, and quality of life.

Building the Capabilities for Long-Term Growth

Behind Tyros Biopharma’s portfolio is a multidisciplinary team with experience across scientific research, pharmaceutical management, product development and commercialization. Its managers, scientists, and senior executives have previously worked with prominent Canadian and multinational pharmaceutical companies, bringing established industry knowledge to the company’s women’s health focus.

This experience helps Tyros Biopharma identify areas where women may have limited options, assess potential product opportunities, and guide new offerings from concept to market. It also gives the company the internal expertise needed to manage product strategy, regulatory requirements, commercial planning, and partnerships within the Canadian healthcare sector.

The four products introduced in 2026 represent one part of a wider growth strategy. With further innovations currently in development, Tyros Biopharma is working to extend its reach across intimate and urinary care while remaining focused on concerns that have historically received limited attention.

The company also aims to contribute to a more open and informed approach to women’s health. By bringing greater visibility to vaginal, vulvar and urinary concerns, Tyros Biopharma seeks to help women recognize that these experiences are common, valid and deserving of appropriate support.

To learn more, please visit https://tyrosbiopharma.com/.

About Tyros Biopharma

Tyros Biopharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company focused on advancing women’s health through product innovation. Its portfolio addresses intimate, vaginal, vulvar and urinary health needs by combining scientific insight with practical product development. The company continues to expand its product line with solutions intended to improve comfort, access and everyday quality of life.





Media Contact

Company Name: Tyros Biopharma

Contact Person: Anthony Fiore

Contact Number: 1-855-818-9767

Email: info@tyrosbiopharma.com

Country: Canada

Website: https://tyrosbiopharma.com/

Social Media Handles: LinkedIn, TikTok





CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Tyros Biopharma Contact Person: Anthony Fiore Contact Number: 1-855-818-9767 Email: info@tyrosbiopharma.com Country: Canada Website: https://tyrosbiopharma.com/ Social Media Handles: LinkedIn, TikTok