Twist Bioscience Expands High-Throughput Antibody Characterization with Launch of Express Screening Antibodies

Enables high-throughput assessment of thousands of antibodies per day to support AI/ML-driven discovery workflows

Turnaround time starting in as little as five days

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today expanded its antibody production and characterization portfolio with the launch of Twist Express Screening Antibodies, a high-throughput cell-free offering that delivers purified full-length IgG with SPR binding characterization.

Twist Express Screening Antibodies accelerate the path from sequence to purified antibody and binding characterization across broad candidate sets. The workflow produces purified full-length IgG, or single-chain, enabling researchers to characterize candidates in the format intended for advancement, reducing the gap between early binding data and downstream development.

“As AI-guided drug discovery approaches dramatically expand the range of antibody candidates researchers can explore, the ability to turn that breadth into experimental data becomes critical,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Twist Express Screening Antibodies bring speed and scalability to early-stage characterization, enabling researchers to move broader candidate sets from sequence to data, iterate faster and focus downstream development resources on the antibodies with the greatest potential.”

Twist Express Screening Antibodies

Twist Express Screening Antibodies are produced using Twist’s high-throughput antibody production workflow, turning customer-defined variable region sequences into purified full-length IgG as well as scFv-Fc and VHH-Fc formats. The workflow incorporates cell-free protein expression powered by LenioBio’s ALiCE® eukaryotic expression system for the rapid production of full-length IgGs and recombinant proteins. Purified antibodies are available in quantities ranging from 5 μg to 20 μg and can be routed directly into SPR binding characterization. Turnaround time begins at five days.

Twist Express Screening Antibodies complement Twist’s broader antibody characterization portfolio, enabling researchers to rapidly assess broad candidate sets before advancing selected antibodies into Twist’s HEK293 or CHO expression and comprehensive characterization workflows. Learn more at https://www.twistbioscience.com/antibody-discovery/antibody-production-and-characterization

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, our customizable solutions across the biological continuum raise the bar in diagnostics, therapeutics, industrial, agriculture and research markets.

We drive innovation with confidence, without compromise. Whether delivering oligos, genes, proteins, libraries, characterization data, antibody discovery solutions, or NGS workflow tools, our scientific expertise and exceptional customer experience help navigate complex challenges, all with precision and at the scale and speed customers require. By enhancing R&D efficiency at every turn, we give scientists more shots on goal – more experiments, more iterations, more chances for remarkable discoveries.

Together, we stand with customers in the relentless pursuit of progress, backed by enterprise reliability, to shape a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

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Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected performance, benefits and adoption of Twist Express Screening Antibodies, their potential to support AI/ML-driven antibody discovery and expectations regarding turnaround times and throughput. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; the ability to integrate and leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve operational efficiency, product development, and customer solutions; the ability to expand DNA synthesis manufacturing capacity; dependence on one supplier for a critical component; dependence on key personnel; additional regulations that could increase Twist’s costs and delay commercialization efforts; changes in U.S. trade policies and other trade actions that could result in increased costs and supply chain disruptions; the ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property protection; uncertainty as to economic and market conditions and the impact of adverse economic conditions; and the ability to obtain financing when necessary. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist’s business in general, see Twist’s risk factors set forth in Twist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 17, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investors:

Angela Bitting

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925-202-6211

abitting@twistbioscience.com

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