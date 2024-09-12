Twist Bioscience Achieves LEED Certification for Sustainable Operations and Maintenance

Wilsonville, OR facility LEED v4.1 Operations + Maintenance certified

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) awarded the company’s Wilsonville, OR facility LEED certification, meeting sustainability standards for its building, operations and maintenance.





“We founded Twist to improve health and sustainability, and every day we work toward that mission by providing our customers with products to enable them to build a better world,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Last year we quantified the carbon footprint of making a gene using the Twist platform and found that our approach is the equivalent of driving 0.092 miles (0.15km) compared to 59 miles (95km) using a 96-well plate approach1. By achieving LEED certification for our Wilsonville site where we manufacture our genes and synbio products, we can provide our customers with DNA made using fewer chemical reagents in a facility that upholds the LEED standards of sustainability.”

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a globally recognized green building rating system that provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. The LEED v4.1 Operations + Maintenance (O+M) certification applies to existing buildings that are undergoing improvement work or little to no construction. Certified buildings meet requirements for location and transportation; sustainable sites; water efficiency; energy and atmosphere; materials and resources; indoor environmental quality; and innovation.

To order Twist products, click here. To learn more about corporate responsibility efforts at Twist, click here.

1Calculated Twist internal data using Dr. Oligo benchmark January 2021. Comparison calculated using the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram

Contacts



For Investors:

Angela Bitting

SVP, Corporate Affairs

925-202-6211

abitting@twistbioscience.com

For Media:

Amanda Houlihan

Communications Manager

774-265-5334

ahoulihan@twistbioscience.com