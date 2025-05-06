Tvardi Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the American Thoracic Society 2025 Annual Conference

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IdiopathicPulmonaryFibrosis--Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases, today announced that an abstract will be presented at the American Thoracic Society 2025 Annual Conference, which is being held May 16-21 in San Francisco.

The abstract highlights the role of STAT3 as a master regulator of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). In preclinical studies, TTI-101, Tvardi’s STAT3 inhibitor, suppressed fibrotic markers which are not addressed with currently approved therapies (nintedanib and pirfenidone).

Using single-cell RNA sequencing on lung samples from untreated IPF patients and those treated with current approved therapies, McKenna et al. mapped the transcriptional landscape across 40 pulmonary cell types. They found ~60% of IPF-associated dysregulated genes are not addressed by either approved drug, which they termed the “IPF therapeutic gap.” They further identified STAT3 as a dominant regulatory transcription factor both in untreated IPF samples and in the “IPF therapeutic gap.”

In addition, ex vivo analysis of human lung slices treated with TTI-101, nintedanib or pirfenidone resulted in greater repression of genes within alveolar fibroblast (key effector cells in fibrosis) with TTI-101 vs current approved therapies. Notably, TTI-101 downregulated genes involved in extracellular matrix production, including collagen genes, which were largely unaffected by nintedanib or pirfenidone.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Single Cell Transcriptomics in A Treatment Status Segregated Cohort Exposes a STAT-3-Regulated Therapeutic Gap in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Abstract # 11766 Session: C18 – Spatial and Single-Cell Analysis of Lung Disease: Bridging Early Mechanisms to Therapeutic Gaps Date/time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 10:03am-10:15am PT (1:03pm-1:15pm ET)

Tvardi team members will also be hosting a booth:

Booth: CT-11 Date/time: Sunday, May 18, 2025, through Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 10:30 am-3:30 pm PT

For additional information, or to register for the conference: https://ats2025.d365.events/

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials in fibrosis-driven diseases with high unmet need: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NCT05671835) and hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

