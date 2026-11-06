Turn Therapeutics’ GX-03 Earns “Developmental Immunology Solution of the Year” in 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TTRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for inflammatory skin diseases, today announced that GX-03 has been selected as “Developmental Immunology Solution of the Year” in the sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.

GX-03 is a potentially first-in-class, investigational non-systemic therapy for atopic dermatitis (eczema) that is applied to the skin rather than injected. It is designed to intervene at the earliest molecular events that initiate inflammatory skin disease, before chronic inflammation, itch, and barrier breakdown become self-sustaining. GX-03 delivers its payload via PermaFusion®, Turn Therapeutics’ proprietary drug delivery platform. The petrolatum-based, liquid-in-oil suspension technology enables water-soluble active ingredients to be stably delivered through skin and other keratinous tissue.

GX-03 is designed to prevent unnecessary immune activation by stabilizing the cutaneous microenvironment and modulating epithelial danger signaling, instead of suppressing immune activity after inflammation has been established. The goal is localized, non-systemic control that addresses IL-36 and IL-31 signaling through upstream prevention rather than downstream, systemic suppression. IL-36 acts early in the inflammatory cascade, activating downstream pathways that amplify redness, flare cycles, and the chronic immune response in the skin. Reducing how much IL-36 the skin releases is intended to interrupt the cascade at its origin before it becomes persistent and difficult to control.

GX-03 is being developed as a potentially first-in-class topical IL-36/IL-31 pathway inhibitor and is currently being evaluated in an adaptive Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis. Interim results from the Phase 2a (n=50) showed that, using vIGA, the standard scale for topical therapy efficacy, 59.3% of patients on GX-03 achieved clear or almost clear skin within four weeks, compared to 30.4% on vehicle, with 40.7% achieving 100% clearance (EASI-100) by week 8 (versus 17.4% on vehicle). Data from the first 50 completers were used to adaptively optimize the trial’s second stage (Phase 2b), refining enrollment criteria and endpoints to capture GX-03's activity across a broader severity spectrum, including patients with moderate-to-severe lesions but lower overall EASI scores, in whom encouraging treatment separation was observed. The program is also supported by two peer-reviewed preclinical publications, and the Company plans to expand GX-03 into hidradenitis suppurativa, with first patient enrollment in a Phase 2a study targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

“Our driving thesis is to deliver biologic-level efficacy locally, without the systemic immune suppression of injectable biologics. That thesis now lives in GX-03. Traditional topical formulations have limited ability to deliver water-soluble molecules across the skin’s lipid-rich barrier. PermaFusion® is designed to address this, improving dermal penetration with the goal of easing the real-world burden that drives suffering and disease progression,” said Bradley Burnam, CEO of Turn Therapeutics. “I’m proud to accept the BioTech Breakthrough award for ‘Developmental Immunology Solution of the Year.’ We hope to continue our journey from multiple FDA-cleared wound-care solutions to a broad pipeline of therapeutic innovations that spans immunology, leading the way in the development of non-systemic topical therapies for inflammatory skin disease.”

The life sciences and biotechnology sector is rapidly redefining how diseases are discovered, diagnosed and treated, transforming one of the world's most critical industries. From genomics and gene editing to AI-powered drug discovery, cell and gene therapies, and advanced bioprocessing, biotechnology is delivering faster breakthroughs, more personalized care and better outcomes for patients around the world.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global biotechnology and life sciences landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how therapies are researched, developed, manufactured and delivered. From AI-driven drug discovery platforms and precision medicine to synthetic biology, bioinformatics, and next-generation diagnostics and biomanufacturing, these innovations are enabling life sciences organizations to accelerate research, reduce development costs, bring life-changing treatments to market faster, and shape the future of human health.

“GX-03 represents a potential new paradigm for eczema treatment. The eczema market is dominated by systemic therapies that can suppress immune function throughout the body, rather than focusing on therapeutic activity where eczema originates. Most approved topical therapies also treat inflammation after it has already progressed, rather than intercepting it upstream,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “GX-03’s upstream approach is designed to enable meaningful itch reduction and barrier recovery without systemic exposure, injections, or the systemic cytokine blockade that many current advanced therapies involve. The aim is to interrupt the cycle that turns an everyday itch into chronic inflammation, sleep loss, and significant quality-of-life impact for patients and families."

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies designed to act directly at the site of disease. The Company's lead investigational candidate, GX-03, is being evaluated in atopic dermatitis and is also being developed for onychomycosis, with a planned expansion into hidradenitis suppurativa. Turn's research focuses on the intersection of microbial activity, local immune signaling and chronic inflammation.

For more information, visit www.turntherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding clinical development plans, expected trial timing, planned expansion into additional indications, and the therapeutic potential of GX-03 and the PermaFusion® platform. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Turn’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the success of development programs, the availability of additional financing, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Turn Therapeutics in general, see the risk disclosures in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Turn undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Investor & Media Contact

Sasha Damouni

The Damouni Group

Sasha@turntherapeutics.com