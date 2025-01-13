Tune Therapeutics Completes Over $175M in Series B Financing to Advance Field-Leading Epigenome Editing Programs

Strong investor syndicate backs clinical-stage Hepatitis B program while advancing pioneering gene-tuning platform

“It is deeply gratifying to have seen this platform and company evolve so far,” said Tune Co-Founder Dr. Charles Gersbach, whose research at Duke University formed the basis for Tune’s TEMPO epi-editing platform. “Tune has already achieved a global landmark in the field, in the clinical application of epi-editing to a common and chronic disease. Thanks to the support of our investors, we anticipate the development of many more new epi-editing therapies in the years to come.”

The funding will accelerate the development of the company’s existing pipeline, currently anchored by Tune-401 – its clinical-stage epigenetic silencing drug for chronic Hepatitis B (HBV). It will also support the development of additional gene, cell, and regenerative therapy programs already underway at Tune, and to progress its broader mission of bringing the power and versatility of epigenetic therapies to bear on common and chronic diseases.

“We are incredibly proud to see Tune progress successfully into the clinic,” said Reed Jobs, Founder and Investor at Yosemite. “The Yosemite team has been an enthusiastic backer of Tune from the beginning, as we feel that few technologies have the biological power of epigenetic medicine to transform disease outcomes for the better. The range of potential applications and indications is vast and will only continue to expand.”

“To date, modern medicine and pharmacology has done much to extend our lifespans, but far less for our active healthspans,” explains William Greene, Chief Investment Officer at Hevolution Foundation. “Chronic diseases of ageing are accelerating in incidence, prevalence, and severity, and current approaches are simply inadequate. It is our belief that epigenetic editing may prove to be the transformative modality we need to enable a new era of regenerative medicine.”

Since its founding in 2021, Tune has made impressive strides in the development and application of its novel and potentially transformative epigenome editing platform. At the 2023 ASGCT conference, Tune announced a global first in the field: the durable repression of a therapeutically relevant gene (PCSK9) in non-human primates using genetic tuning. This gene repression was accompanied by an enduring reduction of LDL cholesterol levels that is still ongoing almost 2 years after a single, transient delivery of the epi-silencing construct. Later that year, the company unveiled Tune-401, a first-in-class epigenetic silencer for chronic Hepatitis B, a condition that impacts over 250 million people, and is the leading cause of liver cancer worldwide.

In November of 2024, Tune announced it was moving to the clinical stage, having received approval to begin clinical trials in New Zealand, and subsequently in Hong Kong – supported by world-renowned hepatologists and Principal Investigators Dr. Ed Gane and Dr. Man-Fung Yuen, respectively. With its lead program now in the clinic, Tune is leveraging this momentum to enhance its platform capabilities and develop its other gene and cell therapy programs.

“With this renewed support, we are well-positioned to advance our HBV clinical program, to invest in our platform, and to expand our pipeline,” said Akira Matsuno, Co-Founder, President and CFO of Tune Therapeutics. “We are grateful to all our investors for their deep confidence in our team and approach, backed by compelling data that continues to underscore the transformational potential of epi-editing as a therapeutic modality.”

About Tune Therapeutics

Armed with its powerful and innovative genetic tuning platform (TEMPO), Tune Therapeutics aims to bring gene, cell, and regenerative therapies into a new era of human medicine – expanding their range of application to common and chronic diseases.

About Tune-401

Tune-401 is a first-in-class investigational product candidate for treating Hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Tune-401 utilizes the company’s versatile, modular TEMPO platform to epigenetically silence viral HBV intDNA and cccDNA necessary for sustained HBV infection. Lipid nanoparticle technology for Tune-401 has been provided by Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.

